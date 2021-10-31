Hall of Famer: Brooklyn Nets Still Title Favorites Without Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets have started the season off slowly with a record of 3-3. There have been many contributing factors to this, but the main one is the absence of their superstar point guard Kyrie Irving. But Hall of Famer Reggie Miller told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports Network that he is still picking Brooklyn to win the title even without Kyrie.

“Kyrie does have a lot of good in his heart. He does. He’s done a lot of things in the community and I applaud him for that,” Miller said to Scoop B per Nets Wire.

“When you are dealing with a team-oriented sport situation like this, you’ve GOT to be all in. You’ve got to be all in if you want to win a championship … I still have them as favorites to win even if Kyrie (Irving) didn’t want to play at all this year.”

Reggie Miller on Kyrie Irving: “When you are dealing with a team oriented sport situation like this, you’ve GOT to be all in. You’ve got to be all in if you want to win a championship.” pic.twitter.com/dgTYA2xO0B — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) October 16, 2021

Former Nets Child Prodigy Scoop B Launches Non-Profit

The narrative of the Nets season for the most part has been negative. Whether it be the absence of Kyrie or the struggling start of their superstar James Harden, the Nets have not been associated with much good news this season. But one former member of the organization has been working on a project that should give long-time Nets fans something to cheer about. Former host of the New Jersey Nets show “Nets Slammin’ Planet,” Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson recently announced that he is pouring back into the community that gave him his start.





Scoop B has become a prominent name when it comes to NBA analysis and breaking news. Throughout a busy summer that was highlighted by the NBA Draft and free agency, he was able to launch a non-profit organization,“Scoop B Village” which will give youth an early opportunity to explore the media and communications industry.

“Scoop B’s Village” is a 501(c)(3) mentorship program for youth who have an interest in media and broadcast journalism. Per release in launching his non-profit, Scoop B aims to foster relationships between kids and their education in and outside the traditional classroom setting. Youth ages 7-18 will be given the opportunity to learn and sharpen skills relatable to media arts literacy, civic engagement, and college readiness.

“The launch of Scoop B Village is just as rewarding. The village is a tribute to those who uplifted me and kept me grounded while growing up in both New Jersey and New York City and during my college years in the Philadelphia area,” Robinson said per release.

“It embodies my philosophy that the higher the elevator goes up; it is surely my responsibility to send it back down.”

Scoop B Not Surprised by Nets Decision to Bench Kyrie

For those tardy, to the party, the Nets are refraining Kyrie from team practices, home games, and away games until he gets the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination as a part of the New York City mandate. Scoop B was not surprised at all by the Nets’ decision to sideline their superstar.

“Those that I’ve spoken with simply feel as though they want to be on one accord, and Kyrie Irving has not been vaccinated … and they don’t really want a part-time player,” Robinson told Al Jazeera in October.

“Ninety-five percent of the NBA is vaccinated. The Nets are moving in this way. It’s a week before the season begins and their Big 3 of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving are expected to make it to the big dance, to the championship. So, I wasn’t really surprised. It’s their prerogative, it’s a business, and some feel as though he (Irving) needs to conform to that.”

While it is still early in the season, the Nets currently sit at 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Luckily for them, they still have a lot of time to turn the ship around.

