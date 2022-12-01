Nets Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence About Impact of 8-Game Suspension

In response to their star point guard Kyrie Irving sharing the link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” a film that features anti-Semitic tropes, the Brooklyn Nets handed him a suspension of at least five games, which ultimately extended to eight games. After having such a long layoff, Irving struggled to find his footing upon his return, having yet to hit the 30-point mark since rejoining the team. But the Nets star says that is just a part of him finding his rhythm again.

“For me to be removed like that, my rhythm of course was thrown off,” Irving said after scoring 27 points in the Nets’ win over the Washington Wizards on November 30 via SNY. “I mean, I didn’t play for 14 days or something like that. I had to work myself back into rhythm.”

"I came into the season with so many hours put into my craft and being very sharp. For me to be removed like that, my rhythm of course was thrown off" Kyrie Irving talks about getting back into game shape and aiming to shoot efficiently after coming back from his suspension: pic.twitter.com/sVwS87Hfjk — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) December 1, 2022

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Jacque Vaughan Sounds off on Kevin Durant’s Minutes

Irving’s suspension, along with starting forward Ben Simmons’ inconsistent availability, had a ripple effect on the Nets roster. That being the increased workload of Nets star Kevin Durant. In November, Durant logged 35 minutes or more in all but three games. On the season, he is averaging 36.2 minutes played per contest.

The upside of Durant playing more is that it has equated to more Nets wins. They had a record of 10-6 in November and climbed from 12th place in the Eastern Conference, all the way up to 8th. But at 34 years old- and less than three seasons removed from a near career-ending Achilles injury, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughan knows Brooklyn’s current model is not a long-term recipe for success.

“It’s not ideal. While we’re in win-now mode, win today’s game, we are behind the scenes talking about what the stretch looks like beyond tomorrow and beyond the next day. So it is on our minds,” Vaughan said to reporters after the win via SNY.

“We’ll map out some time where we’ll save a shoot-around and maybe not have it. So be strategic that way but ideally, he wouldn’t be playing this amount of minutes this early, for sure.”

Jacque Vaughn says Kevin Durant's minutes of late are "not ideal" "Ideally he wouldn't play this amount of minutes this early, for sure" pic.twitter.com/bMYycN9wxL — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) December 1, 2022

Kevin Durant Sounds off on Hot Stretch

But amid the surplus of minutes he has played due to the sporadic availability of Kyrie and Simmons, Durant has put together one of the most impressive stretches of his career. He has scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games for the Nets, hitting 44 of his last 64 shots from the field en route to Brooklyn’s longest winning streak of the season.

Although he is aware of his hot shooting streak Durant says now is not the time to get lax.

“I can’t get comfortable right now that I’m shooting the ball solid. I just gotta keep it going, keep preparing the right way and keep my mind in the right place,” Durant said after the win.

Play

Kevin Durant | Post-Game Press Conference | Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards Kevin Durant spoke to the media following Nets vs. Wizards on November 30, 2022. 2022-12-01T05:55:38Z

The Nets star also credited his recent run to him playing “carefree basketball”.

“I’m just playing carefree basketball. I mean, I think that’s the best way to play. Sometimes when you want to win too much, you get in your own way. You distract yourself a bit. You’re worried about the results too much,” Durant added.

“I’m trying to stay mentally above everything and just keep grinding out every single possession. Every rep means something to me, so I gotta stick with that.”

The Nets can extend their win streak to four games with a win over the Charlotte Hornets in their next contest.