Kyrie Irving Weighs in on James Harden, Nets Pending Contract Talks

When the Brooklyn Nets’ season ended against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Nets general manager Sean Marks and his front office had one major goal for the offseason. That goal was to have the Nets ‘big 3’ of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving inked to long-term contract extensions. Marks was hopeful to have all three of the Nets’ stars extensions done before the team entered training camp. Durant signed a 4-year/$198 million extension with the Nets this summer but so far Kyrie and Harden have not been extended. Harden says that he is remaining patient about the process.

“Honestly, I’m taking my time. I got to focus on trying to bring a championship to this city. As far as the extension, I’m just being patient with it,” Harden said to reporters during Nets media day per NetsDaily. “I went through a lot last year and I want to make sure I’m in the right mindset and knowing long-term that ultimately I want to be in Brooklyn for the rest of my career. There’s no rush and we’re going to have fun with it.”

James Harden on extension talks: “I’ve had multiple talks with Sean (Marks) and Joe (Tsai). I don’t see myself anywhere else, honestly. I want to bring a championship to the city. I’m here.” — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) September 27, 2021

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kyrie Chimes in on Harden’s Extension Status

Kyrie is eligible to sign a 4-year/$181.6 million contract extension this year to remain with the franchise. But just like his backcourt co-star, he hasn’t made anything official. Kyrie says that the ‘big 3’ are in constant communication with each other and he respects Harden’s decision to remain patient about signing his extension.

“I definitely respect James’ stance. He’s going to do what’s best for him and his family. I know that we’re all really close,” Kyrie told reporters during Nets media day per NetsDaily. “We just have open communication with each other, so we know how each other feels relatively but we have mutual respect for one another. I know he’s going to do what’s best for him and I’m going to do the same.”

Asked about signing an extension, Kyrie Irving says he's had open communication with KD and Harden and they all know how they feel on it. "The future is on our side." Said they've had great talks on it and are going well, but doesn't offer a timetable, like Harden. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) September 27, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Kevin Durant Wanted To Get Extension Done ‘Immediately’

While they may be in constant communication with each other Durant took a different route than Harden and Irving decided to. It didn’t take Durant long to sign his extension this summer, as he inked an deal shortly after he returned home from the Tokyo Olympics. Marks says that the Nets’ star didn’t want to waste any time getting a deal done.

“We definitely had conversations with all three of them. Kevin was obviously extremely straightforward and very upfront like, ‘I want to be here, get it done and get it done immediately’,” Marks told reporters in August per Yahoo. “As it pertains to Kai and James, we’re having those conversations with them now. I think there’s no immediate hurry to get any of these guys done in terms of the first days of free agency.”

While Durant’s contract got done rather quickly, he insists that it wasn’t rushed. The timing of the contract was just perfect for what he was trying to accomplish.

“I just wanted to be here and thought it was perfect timing for me to do so,” Durant told reporters during media day per NetsDaily. “It was good to get it done and commit to the team, the organization, my teammates and we continue to keep working from here.”

While Irving and Harden’s contract extensions have yet to be completed, the bright side for Nets fans is that the two stars sound positive that a deal will get done eventually. We could be looking at the beginning stages of the next great dynasty.

READ NEXT: ‘Even Scarier’: Nets Star Issues Warning to NBA About This Year’s Squad