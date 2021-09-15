Nets Kyrie Irving Would Retire From NBA Under One Condition: Report

The Brooklyn Nets may have the most talented roster in NBA history, one that is headlined by their ‘Big 3’ of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden. On separate occasions last season, both Harden and Durant were at least in the discussion for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award. The talent of ‘The Beard’ and KD can’t be denied, but the importance of Irving is often undersold.

Last season Irving became just the ninth player to enter the 50-40-90 club, an achievement given to players who average 50% from the field, 40% from three-point range, and 90% from the free-throw line for a season. But as Irving enters his third season as a Net the clock is beginning to tick on if he can aid in delivering Brooklyn a title.

Nick Wright: Kyrie Would Retire if Nets Traded Him

Nick Wright, the host of First Things First on Fox Sports One says that there are trades out there for Kyrie that the Nets should consider. He also notes that if the Nets were to trade their star point guard, Irving would retire immediately.

“There are a handful of Kyrie trades that potentially make sense for the Nets,” Wright tweeted on September 15. “Kyrie’s agents have made it known that Kyrie would simply *retire from the NBA* if Brooklyn were to trade him.”

Author Says Nets Were Willing To Listen to Kyrie Trade Offers

While the Nets trading Irving away may seem far-fetched to some, the idea is not completely out of the question. Matt Sullivan, the author of the book Can’t Knock the Hustle reported that the Nets were at least open to listening to trade offers for Irving during the offseason.

“Let me give you guys a little news, I’m not sure that’s been out there. I’ve heard that Nets ownership was quite upset with Kyrie’s pause, especially that mask less party that turned his pseudo-paternity leave into more like a COVID suspension,” Sullivan said during an appearance on the Celtics Lab podcast in June.

“And in the last week I’ve heard rumblings — whispers, really, because cracking the Nets is kind of like breaking into the Kremlin, that Brooklyn GM Sean Marks would maybe, possibly, apparently be willing to at least listen to a trade offer for Kyrie this offseason.”

Sullivan: People in Nets Organization Became Annoyed With Kyrie

Irving was healthy for most of last season but still only played 54 out of 72 games. The reasoning behind his absences was kept behind closed doors and he seemed to have the support of his teammates and the organization. But according to Sullivan, Kyrie’s unique personality has started to become ‘annoying’ to people within the franchise.

“Now, I’m not sure what the market for Kyrie is at this point. It’s not like Ben Simmons giving you the headache on the court,” Sullivan continued

“It’s that complex personality that comes from off the court. I think it’s been annoying some people in the franchise. I can’t speak to his teammates, who obviously want to play with one of the world’s best and get him back there.”

Whether or not you agree with Kyrie’s stance on certain subjects or the way that he handles certain situations is all based on personal opinions. But one fact that can’t be denied is that he can ball.

Last season was the fifth consecutive in which he has averaged at least 23 points per game. If the Nets were to consider a trade for him, any interested team should be prepared to send a significant haul in return.

