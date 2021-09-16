Kyrie Irving Has Stern Reply to Rumors He Would Retire if Nets Trade Him

Nick Wright is an analyst on Fox Sports One’s debate show First Things First. His name has started to become synonymous with that of Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. It first started when Wright suggested that the Nets consider trading Irving to Philadelphia in exchange for their young star Ben Simmons.

In his latest Kyrie news, Wright says that there are trades for Kyrie outside of Simmons that the Nets should also explore. He also says that if the Nets were to pull the trigger on a trade for Irving, the point guard would retire from the NBA. “There are a handful of Kyrie trades that potentially make sense for the Nets,” Wright tweeted on September 15. “Kyrie’s agents have made it known that Kyrie would simply *retire from the NBA* if Brooklyn were to trade him.”

Some NBA news: There are a handful of Kyrie trades that potentially make sense for the Nets, Kyrie’s agents have made it known that Kyrie would simply *retire from the NBA* if Brooklyn were to trade him. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 15, 2021

Nick Wright & Kyrie Irving Go Back and Forth on Twitter

After catching wind of Wright’s tweet suggesting that he would retire if the Nets traded him, Irving had a strong response. Kyrie seemingly denies the allegations by referring to Wright as “a puppet.”

Wright also had a response for Irving claiming that his report of his possible retirement was valid.

“Kyrie, if you’re saying you didn’t say you’d retire if you were traded, then your beef is with your representation, not with me,” Wright responded to Irving. “Because you and I both know that’s what they’ve told people.”

Kyrie, if you’re saying you didn’t say you’d retire if you were traded, then your beef is with your representation, not with me, because you and I both know that’s what they’ve told people. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 16, 2021

Kyrie Debunks Myth About His Controversial Tweet

Kyrie had a busy day on Twitter on Wednesday as the All-Star point guard was also under fire for a tweet that many people thought was encouraging people to not wear a mask to protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My mask is off. Now take yours off. No fear,” Irving tweeted out on September 15.

Irving insists that he was not promoting a message meant to encourage others to not protect themselves. “Mask off means you stop being something you’re not and stop lying to yourself,” Irving said in response to his tweet.

“It’s the moment you discover the real you and can walk around with NO FEAR in a society that shows a lot of the masks people wear to hide who they truly are. Nothing COVID rule related!! Relax.”

My mask is off. Now take yours off. No fear. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 15, 2021

“Mask off” means

You stop being something you’re not and stop lying to yourself. It’s the moment you discover the real you and can walk around with NO FEAR in a society that shows a lot of the masks people wear to hide who they truly are. *nothing COVID rule related!! Relax 🤞🏾 — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 15, 2021

Kyrie Fired His Agents From Roc Nation in July

Wright may have heard ramblings that Kyrie would retire within some of his inner NBA circles, but Kyrie’s refute of the report makes sense. Wright is claiming that Kyrie’s agents are the people who are telling others that he would retire if the Nets traded him. However, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reported back in July that Irving had fired his agents from Roc Nation Sports.

“As I just reported live on First Take Kyrie Irving is parting ways with Roc Nation – whom he signed with in 2019,” Schultz tweeted on July 29th. “There will be a week-and-a-half or so for Roc to try and salvage the partnership with Irving.”

There has since been no report from Schultz or anybody else confirming that the relationship was salvaged, nor has there been any report of Irving hiring a different agent. So, if Kyrie has no agent, who is telling people that he would retire?

As I just reported live on @FirstTake, Kyrie Irving is parting ways with Roc Nation – whom he signed with in 2019. There will be a week-and-a-half or so for Roc to try and salvage the partnership with Irving. @ESPNNBA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 29, 2021

In less than two weeks Irving and the Nets will head to San Diego for training camp in what they hope is the beginning of a championship season. After suffering such a disappointing playoff exit in 2021, retirement is probably the last thing on Kyrie’s mind.

