Nets Make Shocking Announcement About Future of Kyrie Irving: Report

Kyrie Irving emphasized his desire to keep his coronavirus vaccination status confidential. That changed when Shams Charania of “The Athletic” reported that he was absent from the Brooklyn Nets‘ first home practice. This was because of his reluctance to take the vaccine. “Kyrie Irving did not attend Nets practice today, sources tell me and [Alex Schiffer],” Charania tweeted on October 5. “Irving is currently ineligible for home games and practices because of NYC’s vaccination requirement.”

Under New York City health and safety protocols, players have to be vaccinated to participate in indoor team activities. This includes but is not limited to practice, home games, and media availability (which Irving was also absent from on September 27).

Nets ‘Undecided’ on Future of Kyrie Irving

For Irving, refusing the vaccination could mean being ineligible for up to 44 games for the Nets. With just over two weeks to go until the season starts, Kyrie’s reluctance to get the vaccine has the Nets undecided on if they will accommodate him this season.

“The Brooklyn Nets remain unclear on All-Star guard Kyrie Irving’s ultimate intentions to get vaccinated and have made no decision on whether the organization will accommodate him as a part-time player this season,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on October 5.

“There had been previous optimism Irving would get vaccinated and fulfill local mandates, but that hope is waning and Irving’s continued resistance to vaccination has Nets preparing for the possibility they’ll be without him for home practices and games for foreseeable future.”

Nash Says Nets Won’t Change Facilities To Accommodate Kyrie

Kyrie is a special player there is no denying that. Last year he became just the ninth player in NBA history to average at least 50% from the field, 40% from the three-point line, and 90% from the free-throw line.

He will certainly be a major factor in the Nets’ title chances this season. If he is unable to practice with the Nets at home the ramifications could be severe. However, If the team were to move practices outside of New York City, he would be able to join them for home practices. Nets head coach Steve Nash says there is no chance of that happening.

“No, this is our home, this is where we’re going to practice and we have almost a whole group,” Nash told reporters per ESPN. “So that’s a positive, and we’re just working at getting better every day and focusing on the things we can control.”

Kyrie: “I’ll Be There for My Teammates”

Irving was unable to join his teammates for Nets media day because of the New York City health and safety protocols. However, he did host a remote session with the media that same day. During that zoom call, he assured reporters that he was going to be there for his team no matter what.

“I know that I’ll be there every day no matter what and just be present for my teammates as one of the leaders on the team and be there for my growing tribe off the court,” Irving said in a transcript obtained per ESPN.

“I know the focus has to be at an all-time high, no distractions. This is the last thing I wanted to create, was more distractions and more hoopla, and more drama around this. I’m doing my best to maintain this with good intentions and a good heart.”

The Nets are favored to win the NBA title this season, but that’s assuming that Kyrie Irving would be one of their available players. If he remains a question mark for the Nets, their fortunes could change quickly.

