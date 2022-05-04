Next season will be the final year remaining on Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s 4-year contract that he signed when he joined the franchise in 2019. If the Nets fail to ink their All-Star guard to an extension, he will have the chance to explore other options as he will be an unrestricted free agent. But Irving confirmed to reporters earlier this season that he is looking to remain with the Nets long-term and that he has no intentions to leave the team, or his co-star Kevin Durant.

“It has always been about being comfortable, loving where I’m at, and I love it here. Once that summertime hits, I know we’ll have some conversations. But there’s no way I can leave my man No. 7 [Kevin Durant] anywhere,” Irving told reporters per NetsDaily.

Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence on Nets Trade Possibility

Irving missed the first four months of the season after the Nets sidelined him because he did not agree to get the New York City mandated COVD vaccine, which barred him from playing home games at Barclays Center. Irving in many ways is one of the NBA’s most irreplaceable talents, but still, with him sidelined for the first 35 games, he says he often had questions about his future with the team.

“I never felt like I was back. There was nothing to lose, you know? It was only the journey to enjoy at that point, because I was sitting at home and — I don’t even want to say sitting at home, I was wondering at home what my future was going to look like, you know? Whether I was going to be traded, whether I was going to be released, whether I was going to get the opportunity to be on another team, how I was going to spin this for myself in a positive way.” Irving said on “The ETCs with Kevin Durant” podcast via Brian Lewis of the “New York Post”.

“So, I kept affirming to myself things are going to change. I had people around me — and I’m grateful for them — affirming that things were going to change. But I never felt like myself throughout the season, because I’m usually sustaining a level of growth throughout the year, instead of trying to catch up with everybody that’s been playing for four or five months. They’ve been at it every day since October or September.”

.@KyrieIrving on not being able to play home games throughout most of the season: "I never felt like I was 'back.' … I never felt like myself throughout this season." New episode of #TheETCs drops 5/4. 🎙 pic.twitter.com/X0yvOgJkxv — Boardroom (@boardroom) May 3, 2022

Kyrie Wants Part in ‘Managing’ Nets

Following the Nets’ first-round exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics, Irving reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise and says that the focus is to continue to build upon what he, Durant, and others have already created.

“I don’t really plan on going anywhere. I’m just looking forward to the summer and just building with our guys here,” Irving said to reporters after the Nets’ Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics, per SNY.

“When I say I’m here with Kevin (Durant), I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe (Tsai) and Sean (Marks), and just our group of family members that we have in our locker room, in our organization.”

"I don't really plan on going anywhere" – Kyrie Irving on a potential contract extension with the Nets pic.twitter.com/44THBQoHH5 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 26, 2022

With everything that has transpired this year, it would be hard to say for certain that the Nets will offer Kyrie a contract extension. It will be interesting to see how everything plays out this summer.

