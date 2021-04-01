Kyrie Irving Exchanges Words With Star Point Guard During Nets Big Win

The Brooklyn Nets completed an impressive come-from-behind victory against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday after trailing by as many as 18 points in the first half. Kyrie Irving took control against the Rockets as he finished with 36 points, 12 assists, and 6 rebounds.

Kyrie and John Wall Have Lengthy Conversation

At the end of the fourth quarter, when the Nets started to pull away from the Rockets, Irving can be seen chatting it up on the bench with Rockets starting point guard and five-time NBA All-Star John Wall.

Like Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge, John Wall can be bought out of his contract, thus making him an unrestricted free agent. The Nets also still have one available roster spot.

It is not like the Nets need an elite guard as they already have three in Harden, Irving, and Durant who is pretty much a big guard. However, any team could use an athlete like Wall.

Although it is highly unlikely that he would agree to this, Wall could consider taking a lesser role in Brooklyn if it meant winning a title. He would be a tremendous option to back up Kyrie and Harden at the guard position.

On the season Wall is averaging 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in just 32 games played.

James Harden John Wall Have History

One of the only things that would be a cause of concern for the Nets as it pertains to acquiring John Wall is the history that he has with their leading MVP-Candidate Harden.

Wall was not a fan of the way Harden left Houston for Brooklyn and sounded off on the 2018 MVP after Harden said he felt like the Rockets were not good enough to compete.

“End of the day, a lot of guys here wanna compete at a high level,” Wall said to reporters about the Rockets roster via NBC Sports.

“When the 1-15 guys all on the same page and they commit, they know their role, they know what they wanna do, they know what they wanna get out of this that’s to win, you all will be fine. But when you have certain guys in the mix that don’t wanna buy in all as one, it’s going to be hard to do anything good as a basketball team.”

Harden had reportedly made it clear to the Rockets front office that he did not want to be there before the season started which is why he did not originally show up to training camp. However, they refused to trade their star until they received a deal worth their while. When Houston did not pull the trigger on a trade, Harden began to force his way out.

The history between Wall and Harden should not be a deal-breaker if Wall did decide he wants to come to Brooklyn to contribute in a lesser role. It would be mutually beneficial for both Wall and the Nets.

