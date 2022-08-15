‘Magnificent’ Proposed Nets Trade Dumps Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets have a variety of trades to consider this offseason as Kevin Durant has requested out.

If Durant is sent out of town, there’s a possibility that Kyrie Irving could be joining him as the Nets would essentially be punting on the season.

It’s a big decision for the Nets, and if they were going to ship both of them out of Brooklyn, why not make it easy and send them both to the same team?

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggests a trade that would send both Durant and Irving to the Lakers, effectively creating a superteam in the process for Los Angeles, and giving the Nets a superstar and some draft picks to help in a rebuild.

Big Trade Idea

It’s not exactly a new idea, but it’s one that keeps getting mentioned so perhaps it’s a way to will something massive into existence. In this proposed trade, the Lakers land two stars in exchange for former MVP Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and their 2027 and 2029 first round draft picks.

Nets Receive: Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks

Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks Lakers Receive: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

On the surface, it might seem like the Nets aren’t getting as much value as they would if they traded the two players separately, but this could be killing two birds with one stone.

“Maybe this proves to be a pie-in-the-sky pursuit, but wow, is it fascinating. Irving reuniting with James,” Buckley writes. “Durant joining forces with the player he so often finished just behind in the best-on-the-planet debates? All of it playing out under the Hollywood spotlight? Magnificent.”

The Nets receiving Westbrook is interesting because he would have a big role in the offense again after playing alongside another ball-dominant player in James. Before joining the Lakers, he led the Wizards to playoffs, so he likely has something left in the tank.

Davis would be the big draw here, and if he’s able to stay healthy, then he would be a dominant force for the Nets and a player to build around or flip for even more assets if the Nets want to tear it all down.

Fit Could be Tough

Something tough for the Nets to figure out would be how to factor in the return of Ben Simmons. If this trade happened, it would create a spacing nightmare for the team as it’d have Westbrook, Simmons and Davis all in the starting lineup. Of the three, Davis might actually be the best shooter, and he’s far from being considered a deadeye.

Simmons was the prized addition from the James Harden deal last season, so it’s tough to envision him being flipped, especially considering he’s still young and potentially on the rise. Westbrook brings an expiring contract to the table, and he could be moved to another team that’s interested in rolling the dice.

However, the Lakers have had difficulty moving him this offseason, so it’s unclear who would actually be excited to take on his contract for a season, even if it is expiring.

