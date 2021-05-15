Nets Kyrie Irving: ‘Basketball Not the Most Important Thing Right Now’

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has never been known for mincing his words. Kyrie will always say exactly what is on his mind when he feels it needs to be said.

Irving was Brooklyn’s leading scorer with 22 points when the Nets defeated the Chicago Bulls 105-91 at Barclays Center on Saturday. The Nets are surging at the right time. With Saturday’s win over the Bulls, Brooklyn has now won four straight games as they look to lock up the number two seed in the Eastern Conference. Even though the Nets are preparing to head into the playoffs, right now basketball is not high on Irving’s list of priorities, because there are bigger issues in the world today.

Kyrie Irving Is Concerned With Issues Bigger Than Basketball

“A lot of stuff going on in this world and basketball is not the most important thing right now,” Irving said after the win via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

What Irving was referring to is the violence going on overseas between Israel and Palestine. On Saturday an airstrike in Gaza killed at least 7 people as violence in the Middle East continues to escalate.

“It’s sad to see this s*** going on, and it’s not just in Palestine, or in Israel, it’s all over the world.”

Kyrie Irving comments on recent events around the world: "It's sad to see this s— going on… it's all over the world, and I feel it… my goal and my purpose is to help humanity, and I can't sit here and not address that." pic.twitter.com/dDrpmZPP7F — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) May 15, 2021

Kyrie Irving: "A lot of stuff going on in this world and basketball is not the most important thing right now." "It's sad to see this shit going on, and it's not just in Palestine, or in Israel, it's all over the world." — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) May 15, 2021

Joe Harris To Miss the Rest of the Regular Season

Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season the team announced on Saturday per ESPN’s Malika Andrews. Harris suffered a left gluteal strain during the team’s last game against the San Antonio Spurs and as with all other injuries to the Nets players this season, the team is using extreme caution with Harris who is expected to play a major role in the Nets winning a championship.

“Joe Harris will miss this afternoon’s game against the Bulls with a left gluteal strain. It is the second consecutive game he has missed. Last game, the team said it was a sore left hip,” Andrews tweeted on Saturday.

“Steve Nash said Harris had imaging done that revealed the strain. Harris will be out through this weekend, but Nash said the expectation is that he will be ready for the playoffs.”

Steve Nash said Harris had imaging done that revealed the strain. Harris will be out through this weekend, but Nash said the expectation is that he will be ready for the playoffs. https://t.co/kk9JDMH1A8 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 15, 2021

The Nets ‘Big 3’ Finally Take the Court Together

Against the Bulls, the Nets’ three-headed monster of James Harden, Irving, and Kevin Durant suited up at the same time for the first time since February 13. That was the same game that KD strained his hamstring which would sideline him for 23 games. Getting on the floor together this season has been a struggle, but this is the exact position that the Nets wanted to be in at this point in the season, having all three of their All-Stars healthy heading into the playoffs.

Getting their rhythm together with just one game left to play will not be easy but the other players such as Nets’ veteran forward Jeff Green are simply happy to have the ‘Big 3’ back on the floor together again.

“I’m just happy they are on the floor,” Green said via ESPN. “We’re getting to finally try to create a rhythm with all guys healthy. We will see what happens from there. We have a long week to prepare for whomever we play. For those guys, it will be good. For us, it will be good to get a look and see where we are at when everybody is healthy.”

The Nets will close the season out against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

