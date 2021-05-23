Kyrie Irving Pays Homage to Kevin Durant in Win Over Celtics [LOOK]

It is no secret that Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving’s close-knit friendship with Kevin Durant was one of the determining factors that landed the two NBA champions in the County of Kings. After having to sit out most of the 2019-20 NBA season, KD and Kyrie made their highly anticipated Nets playoffs debut against Irving’s former team, the Boston Celtics.

The Nets were able to start their playoff run on the right foot with a 104-93 win over the Celtics. Brooklyn’s ‘Big 3’ of Irving, Durant, and James Harden, combined for 82 points in the game as the three stars proved that even with the lack of playing time they have had together this season, the chemistry is fine.

Kyrie Irving Honors Kevin Durant With Latest Signature Shoe

Both Kyrie and KD are Nike signature athletes. To commemorate he and KD’s first playoff run together as teammates, Kyrie rocked a special edition of his latest signature shoe, the Nike Kyrie 7.

The Kyrie 7 “Weatherman” pays homage to the fourth edition of Durant’s signature shoe the Nike KD 4 “Weatherman”. The Kyrie 7 “Weatherman” has an identical colorway to the KD 4 which is green with a multicolored trim. The major difference is that the Kyrie 7 features his signature third eye logo on the back of the shoe. The sneaker is set to release nationwide on June 5.

Kyrie Sounds off on Barclays Center Playoff Atmosphere

When the Nets took on the Celtics at Barclays Center for Game 1, it was a sellout crowd as 14,391 fans were in the building to cheer on Brooklyn. As things return to normalcy, the Nets opener against the Celtics had a playoff atmosphere that could be felt amongst players, specifically Kyrie.

“It definitely felt different compared to what most of the season was like going into different arenas. But coming back home and welcoming a lot of our fans home you could feel the anticipation for just a quality basketball game out there,” Kyrie told reporters after the win via SNY.

“Fans just want to see their team win, and I felt like we put on a good show. We just gotta do it three more times you know one at home and hopefully go into Boston and whatever happens, happens. We just want to take it one game at a time, but it was good to have some supporters there tonight.”

"It definitely felt different… you could feel the anticipation" Kyrie Irving talks about playing in front of so many fans tonight: pic.twitter.com/2nU3myLjhl — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) May 23, 2021

Steve Nash Has High Praise for Nets Fans

The Nets, who have not played since their season finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 16, came out in Game 1 looking relatively rusty. Nets head coach Steve Nash credits the Brooklyn fans for rallying behind the team and giving them the shot of energy that was needed to get their offense revved up and ultimately secure the victory.

“We found a way to win. We didn’t play well offensively. Some of it was shot-making. Some of it was cohesion. Some of it was the first time out in the playoffs with fans,” Nash said to reporters after the win via NetsDaily. “The atmosphere was unbelievable. Our fans were incredible. We knew it would be fun to play in front of the fans but to step out there and see the place packed like that and the energy in the building was unbelievable.”

The Nets will look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Celtics when they face off again at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

