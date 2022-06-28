Nets Star Kyrie Irving to Lakers ‘Is Not Done,’ Says Insider

It’s been a wild week for Brooklyn Nets fans as there have been all sorts of questions about what Kyrie Irving’s future with the team would look like.

On June 27, Irving revealed he was going to opt into his final year with the Nets and earn $36.5 million in doing so. With reports indicating he was willing to opt-out of that salary and sign with the Lakers for $6 million, this is a huge sigh of relief for the team and fans alike.

However, opting in hasn’t put an end to the rumors surrounding Irving and there’s a sense that his path to the Lakers is still there. Brian Windhorst, speaking on the June 28 episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, reveals the two sides were very interested in each other.

The Dream is Alive

By picking up the option and coming back on a one-year deal, Irving left himself open to a whole year of rumors.

One that will always have legs appears to be the reunion with LeBron James in Los Angeles. Windhorst reports there’s still a belief around the league that Irving could find himself there.

“I know that there are people in the league, and we’re not talking about ancillary people, we’re talking about high-ranking people, who believe that this is not done,” he said as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “I don’t know. Let me just say this about the Lakers. He obviously was very interested in joining the Lakers. The Lakers were very interested in having him.”

This now boils down to what the Nets decide to do with him. Going into next year the team has a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Irving, so it’s a dangerous team on paper.

If Irving is looking to get a max deal with some team, then he’ll need to have a very strong season next year as he’ll be an unrestricted free agent once this one-year deal expires.

Can the Nets Win a Championship?

This Big 3 stacks up with any around the league, but there are still some questions that need to be answered.

There’s no telling what type of player Ben Simmons will be considering he hasn’t played a game of NBA basketball in 14 months now. Irving and Durant are good individual players, but they never really got a chance to see how they play together throughout their time in Brooklyn.

The Celtics series was rough for them as they went out in a four-game sweep, but Irving did have a strong Game 1 playing alongside Durant. Getting Simmons back will help with the defense, but they’ll need to find a way to get more players around them.

Joe Harris and Seth Curry are good pieces if they can both come back healthy, but the bench leaves a lot to be desired. Nic Claxton, Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown and Patty Mills aren’t locks to return, so they’ll need to figure out what’s going on there.

The makings of a good team are certainly there in Brooklyn, but they’ll certainly need some more tinkering.

