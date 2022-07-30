Kyrie Irving Sounds Off on NBA Future Amid Trade Rumors

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have had a wild summer together. First, was their contract negotiations which Irving made a mess of after the Nets were unwilling to give the star point guard a long-term extension because he was unreliable and missing games because of his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. Because of that, Irving threatened to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers and reunite with LeBron James for only a $6 Million mid-level extension leaving millions on the table. Those rumors were likely just for leverage, and Irving ultimately opted into the final year of his contract with the Nets. Recently, the Nets have been reported to be so done with Irving and the drama that surrounds him that they may look to exercise the stretch-and-waive provision for the All-Star guard.

With the future of Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in a very much uncertain state, the Nets guard recently took to Twitter to speculate about his NBA future.

Kyrie Irving Sounds Off on NBA Future

Irving took to Twitter on July 29, responding to praise that Eddie Gonzalez shared in a tweet saying Irving has the ‘best off hand’ of any NBA player ever. Irving followed that up with a video of Kobe Bryant praising him. One twitter used quote tweeted Kyrie’s tweet saying, “gassing yourself up like this is crazy but i’d be doing the same thing tbh.” To which Irving defended himself saying the following.

“I don’t ever have to Gas myself up. I am going on my 12th year in the best league in the world and I am only getting better. When I am 38 years old and have time to reflect on my career truly, I will do so, but until then, I am enjoying every moment. A11Even” Irving tweeted.

After stating what he expects reflecting upon his career to be like at 38-years-old, Irving clarified that he still expects to be playing at that age.

“And no I won’t be done playing basketball at 38 years old lol, I’ll be in leagues all over the world playing and teaching the youth all that was taught to me.” Irving shared.

Not only will he still be playing at that age, but Irving expects to still be making an impact as an ambassador of the game all around the world.

Lakers Still in Pursuit of Kyrie Irving

While Irving expects to play overseas at some point in his career, he can’t currently expect where he will be playing next season. Marc Stein, in his most recent column, shared that the Los Angeles Lakers remain in pursuit of the All-Star point guard.

“The Los Angeles Lakers still hope to find a route to acquiring Durant’s teammate Kyrie Irving,” Stein wrote.

He also clarified LeBron James and his feelings on a reunion with Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles.

“As it stands, barring a trade to ship out Westbrook suddenly coalescing after weeks of fruitless talks, Ham is going to have to coach Westbrook, which is bound to be challenging in the extreme given that Westbrook is well aware that the Lakers have been trying hard to move him. And that James badly wants Irving to take his place,” Stein continued.