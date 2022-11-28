Lakers LeBron James Goes off About Nets Guard After Historic Performance

After a disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers in their last game, the Brooklyn Nets came into their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers looking for a much-needed win against a team without its top star Damian Lillard. But in a matchup that featured All-Stars Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving, the Nets got a boost from an unlikely source in their 111-97 win over the Trail Blazers.

Durant led all scorers with 31 points, but it was a huge performance from Seth Curry that lifted the Nets to their win on Sunday. Per NetsDaily, Curry netted 29 points including 13 points in the 4th quarter. His 7/10 shooting performance from beyond the arc also moved him to the highest all-time three-point percentage among all active players, per Stat Muse.

Seth Curry off the bench: 29 PTS

His performance earned him a shout-out from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

“Man, Seth Curry so NICE!!!!,” James Tweeted on November 27.

Jacque Vaughan Sounds off on Nets Homestand

The Nets are 10-11 on the season and have, for the most part, been as mediocre as their record reflects. There have been off-the-court factors such as Kyrie Irving’s suspension and Joe Harris and Curry’s injuries. But ultimately, when it has come down to winning time, the Nets have not been able to get things done when it mattered the most.

Amid a seven-game homestand, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughan says they have an opportunity to string together some wins, but they can’t fall into the trap of getting lax.

“I’ll get back to that quintessential word: winning. We’ve got to win ballgames. We should have won the Indiana game. Go on back, watch the film. Have seven turnovers in the fourth quarter. Have our group out there the majority of the time that started the game. Have defensive breakdowns like we did to end the game. Lose our poise and composure like we did at the end of the game,” Vaughan said per NetsDaily.

“Can’t happen. Just because we’re at home, some of those same problems could arise. How we respond to it is key. We talked about this should be a good homestand for us. We get a chance to sleep in our own beds, play on our own court, have our own fans behind us, but you’ve got to take care of our business, and the goal is to win every single game we play.”

Kevin Durant Credits Nets Defense

The defense has been an Achilles heel for the Nets for the better part of the last three seasons, and it has clearly improved. Brooklyn has held two of their last three opponents to under 100 points.

Though it was big performances from him and Curry that ultimately earned the Nets a necessary win over the Blazers, Durant had high praise for Brooklyn’s defense after the game.

“We got stops,” Durant said via Yahoo Sports. “They (Portland) were shooting 50% for a while in the first half. Our defense came to play in the second half, 40 points in the second half. I mean, it’s the second quarter really. They had 24, 23, and 17 in three out of the four quarters so the defense won this game for us. It’s a make-or-miss league. It’s about baskets.”

The Nets can get to .500 with a win in their next game against the Orlando Magic.