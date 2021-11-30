Lakers Big Man Reached Out to Blake Griffin After He Was Cut From Rotation

Even when the general public knew that the Brooklyn Nets would likely be without their superstar point guard Kyrie Irving for the season, many still picked them to win this year’s NBA Finals. But that was because Nets general manager Sean Marks, at least on paper had seemingly put together a formidable team that could ultimately turn out to be a championship roster. But the Nets roster has been filled with disappointments this season. And although the Nets sit in first place in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, it is abundantly clear that they have a ways to go before they can be mentioned with the NBA’s elite teams.

Blake Griffin Sounds off on Being Out of Nets Rotation

One of the biggest disappointments on the Nets roster this season has been their power forward Blake Griffin. So far Griffin has looked like a shell of himself as he is averaging just 5.5 points per game and shooting a career-low 31.8% from the field this season. Griffin has played himself out of the Nets rotation. A move that the 6-time All-Star says he never saw coming.

“Being completely out of it, though, I didn’t necessarily see that coming. But that’s not my decision,” Griffin said to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “As players it’s our job to do whatever coaches see best, so at this point, that’s what it is.”

Blake Griffin this season: 5.5 PPG

4.9 RPG

31.8% FG

16.1% 3PT

69.6% FT The Nets have removed him from the rotation pic.twitter.com/RpVrwbME0Q — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 29, 2021

DeAndre Jordan Spoke to Blake Griffin About His Benching

The Nets faced a similar situation during the playoffs last year when their center DeAndre Jordan went from being in the starting lineup to being completely out of the rotation. Coincidentally Griffin was the player who ultimately took Jordan’s minutes. Jordan who now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the first people to reach out to Blake and offer advice on how to handle the situation.

“I have seen [and] have had great examples. DeAndre [Jordan] last year, he is a guy that I talked to that reached out. A lot of the guys from last year reached out. He did a really great job with it. I told him that. That is how I am going to try to do it as well,” Griffin said.

“Just be a professional and do exactly what you are supposed to do. It may sound like not good advice, but in this situation, everybody always needs to hear the right thing.”

Blake Griffin said he has spoken with DeAndre Jordan about falling out of the Nets rotation and that Jordan gave him advice on how to deal with not being in rotation. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 29, 2021

Griffin was expected to be a featured player in the Nets small ball lineup this season. But the emergence of LaMarcus Aldridge has forced Nets’ head coach Steve Nash to insert the All-Star center into the starting lineup despite him being significantly less athletic than Griffin is. Griffin says that he completely understands the decision.

“No, I mean listen, [Aldridge] has been playing unbelievable,” Griffin continued. “So, I totally get starting him, especially Joe [Harris] has been out, and I totally get that.”

Steve Nash Sounds off on Decision to Bench Griffin

This is only Nash’s second year as the Nets head coach but already he has had to make some tough decisions and cut key players out of his rotations. It is never an easy decision to make and Nash praised Griffin on how he has carried himself during the change.

“That’s not easy. You know it’s tough when you go through a rough stretch of play and the world kind of caves in on you a little bit. I’ve been there and understand it,” Nash said via ESPN. “We have to give other guys an opportunity at this point, but Blake’s had a great attitude. I really admire him for being positive through this and keeping himself ready so if his opportunity comes back, he can have an impact.”

Griffin may be out of the rotation now but the season is still young. The Nets have preached the importance of staying ready and that is exactly what Griffin will have to do until his number is called again.

