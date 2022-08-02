Nets Veteran ‘Would be a Nice Fit’ With Eastern Rival, Says NBA Exec

The Brooklyn Nets have had a lot to deal with this offseason between the Kyrie Irving drama and Kevin Durant’s trade request, and lost in all of that is the fact the team has to field a competitive roster for next season.

There’s no telling what the team will look like to start the next year, and a lot of that hinges on whether or not Durant is ultimately traded. So far, the Nets have balked at every offer made, and that includes one that would’ve landed them Jaylen Brown in exchange for the superstar.

The Nets have already lost Andre Drummond and Bruce Brown in free agency, and there’s a chance they can lose even more. Although they aren’t as high of a priority, it’s looking like both Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge will walk.

An NBA executive speaking to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney believes if Aldridge doesn’t retire, he might fit in best with the Boston Celtics, the very team who swept the Nets.

Aldridge Still Has Something Left

At 37 years old, Aldridge is much closer to the end of his career than anything else, but he can still be a productive big man off the bench or even a spot starter. Al Horford has prolonged his career with Boston, so why not Aldridge too?

With Boston coming off an NBA Finals appearance, they might prove to be the best fit for Aldridge, and he’ll be able to take it easy instead of playing heavy minutes.

“Aldridge is 37 now, it would not be a surprise if he decided on retiring,” the exec told Deveney. “But he still can score, he still has some value out there. He would be a nice fit in Boston, just as a guy who can knock down some shots and step in when Rob WIlliams or Horford needs a break. He has been with Ime (Udoka) a long time. But Boston, it looks like they want to give some young guys a chance to win a job so they have not gone in on him. Not yet, anyway”

Aldridge started 12 games for the Nets last season, but he largely fell out of favor as the year went on, and he didn’t appear in any of the four playoff games.

Other Teams Could Work Too

The executive continues by saying Aldridge could latch on with several contenders, and shouts out the Bulls as a possibility as well.

“Any of the other top contenders in the Eastern Conference, he could help,” the exec said. “The Bulls are the team that probably needs a player like him the most, but they have been conservative this offseason and even Aldridge might be too much for them. Would be nice to see him running pick-and-pop with Lonzo (Ball) though.”

If Aldridge holds off on retirement, it seems like he’ll have his fair share of choices to pick from in the event he leaves the Nets. Even at his age, the big man is an effective scorer, so he shouldn’t remain unsigned for long.

READ NEXT: Key Nets Free Agent Linked to Pair of Western Conference Rivals