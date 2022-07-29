Major Award-Winning Sean Marks Trade Target Revealed

News around the Brooklyn Nets and their quest to find a trade partner for Kevin Durant took a new turn on Monday morning when Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics have emerged as a trade partner for the Nets. The details of the Celtics proposal were released, and what the trade Boston offered was shared, but the Nets turned down the offer revolving around Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. However, other NBA Insiders shared that the talks with the Celtics were weeks old, and nothing was actively happening.

One thing that the Nets wanted in a Celtics deal was this season’s NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart. However, that’s not all. Shams Charania of The Athletic, shared what the package the Nets may be looking for is.

“The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks, and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added,” Charania wrote.

The Nets seem to have Smart at the top of their wishlist in a trade return. One NBA insider recently shared about Brooklyn’s interest in Smart.

Sean Marks Interest in Marcus Smart

On a recent episode of ‘The Hoops Hype‘ Podcast, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto and Celtics beat writer Jared Weiss shared some of the behind-the-scenes between Brooklyn and Boston.

“As I mentioned, Sean Marks has always been a fan of Marcus Smart from afar. Is there any chance Boston would include him? I wrote weeks ago that if Boston put Brown and Smart in a package to Brooklyn, that could really whet the appetite (to trade Durant) for the Nets. (In that scenario) Boston wouldn’t have to give up as much draft compensation as the Nets are seeking,” Scotto said.

Whether the C’s would be interested in including Smart is hard to say at the moment. Jared Weiss, Celtics writer for The Athletic, added his thoughts.

“If you lose Smart, how much does that affect the team’s defensive identity? … If you trade Smart, you’re trading a player who has this deep root within the organization and is a massive force who’s the central identity to the defense that made them so great,” Weiss said.

Nets and Celtics Not Currently In Trade Talks

Despite Smart being on Brooklyn’s wishlist and recent reports from Wojnarowski, the two teams aren’t currently in talks, according to other NBA Insiders.

“I know that it came out today, so it’s front of mind, but from what I understand, those are not fresh talks,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Monday. “Right now, the Nets’ viewpoint is: If they can’t get their price, they’re going to ride out the storm. They could start the season with Durant, or that could be a negotiating stance.”

Will the Celtics be open to dealing Smart and getting a deal done? Adding Malcolm Brogdon certainly helps them to be able to part from their DPOY award-winning point guard.