New Team Enters Trade Talks for Nets Kyrie Irving

Trade talks for Brooklyn Nets All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have ruled the headlines during this NBA free agency period.

Even with Irving’s reported desire to remain with the Nets, the question remains if the feeling is mutual. After playing just 29 games last season because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and being on an expiring contract, the Nets could look to move on from Kyrie.

ESPN’s Frank Isola suggested that the Miami Heat could be interested in entering the bidding war for Kyrie. And in exchange, the Nets could land All-Star guard Kyle Lowry from the Miami Heat.

“From what I’ve heard, Kyrie for Kyle Lowry is not out of the question,” Isola tweeted on July 14.

Lewis: Kyrie Never Asked for Trade

Before he opted into the final year of his deal, multiple reports suggested that Irving had submitted a wishlist of teams to the Nets in case the two sides could not agree on the next steps. But despite rumors of Irving wanting a trade, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports that Irving has never asked for one from the franchise.

“With every day that goes by without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being traded, there is increasing sentiment among league personnel that one or both stars could still be on the Nets roster come training camp,” Lewis writes.

“A source close to the team confirmed that they’ve been in contact with Durant since his trade demand stunned the NBA. Another source close to Irving told The Post that the All-Star point guard not only never asked for a trade, but has had every intention of playing for Brooklyn — with or without Durant.”

Ben Simmons Gives Update on Condition

Ben Simmons was the centerpiece for the Nets in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons was supposed to play last season, but a back injury that required off-season surgery prevented the 3-time All-Star from making his Nets debut.

However, the former Defensive Player of the Year finalist is on track to fully recover in time for training camp. Simmons broke his silence about his condition for the first time since the surgery.

“Offseason has been great. Great chance to recover, rehab after surgery, and then we really locking in the gym. Block out all the noise and get ready for next season. So I’m excited,” Simmons said via the Nets Twitter account.

Coming into the 2021 offseason, Nets general manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai had the goal of inking James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving to max contract extensions hoping they would be the NBA’s next great dynasty. But less than two years from blowing up an organically-built core to bring Harden to Brooklyn, they could soon be without all three stars.

Things look grim in Brooklyn, but the fate of the franchise’s future lies in the hands of the Nets’ front office. Now that Kyrie has opted in for next season and Durant is on a max extension, they are not obligated to trade either star. The chances of them running it back next season have increased exponentially.

