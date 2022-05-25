Nets All-Star Responds to Rumors That Team May Let Him Walk in Free Agency

Brooklyn Nets’ two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond was an underrated part of the deal that brought Ben Simmons to the Nets. Upon his arrival in Brooklyn in February, Drummond averaged 11.8 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Nets in 24 games this season. Drummond is one of seven Nets players who are scheduled to hit the free-agent market on July 1. And his showing with the Nets during the second half of the season is sure to gauge the interest of several teams.

In a recent Instagram post from @NBAStream Instagram, Drummond along with Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, and David Duke, are listed as potential players that the Nets should let walk in free agency. Judging by the All-Star center’s one-emoji response, he doesn’t seem too pleased at the thought of the Nets not resigning him (H/T @NetsKingdom Instragram)

Brooklyn Nets Andre Drummond responds under Instagram post about Nets letting him walk #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/7pINavYvBp — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) May 13, 2022

Nets Insider Expects Drummond to Walk This Summer

Drummond was a surprise throw-in for the Nets in the Simmons trade, but in hindsight, it made perfect sense for the Sixers. The season was already halfway completed and Drummond was on a 1-year deal, so they had no guarantee that they were going to keep him past this summer anyway. However, According to Alex Schiffer of “The Athletic” Drummond, could be heading back to the city of brotherly love, if the Nets do not re-sign him.

“If the Nets can get him back on the minimum, a return makes sense. Drummond is just 28 and fills a need, despite his limitations, but doesn’t take much for a team to offer him more than the Nets can afford, even if it’s just a couple million. The flexibility most teams have that the Nets don’t is why he’s picked to not return,” Schiffer writes for “The Athletic”.

“The Sixers missed Drummond after the trade and the 6-foot-11 center remains tight with Doc Rivers, who has known him since he was a teenager. The two still talk frequently. Now that Rivers is slated to return as Philadelphia’s coach next year, Drummond could reunite with him if that’s his preference and the money is the same.”

Sixers ‘Hated’ Having to Trade Drummond

One Eastern Conference GM holds the same sentiment as Schiffer in their belief that Drummond won’t be back with the Nets next year and could reunite with Doc Rivers in Philly. The GM also notes that the Sixers hated having to part with Drummond when they traded Ben Simmons.

“I’d say he is gone. He got their rebounding together, but they would like someone else,” the East GM said to Heavy’s Sean Deveney. “And he probably wants to go back to Philadelphia, he liked it there and they hated to have to put him in that (Ben Simmons) deal. I’d look for the Sixers to sweep and grab him if they can.”

The Nets have a lot of work to do this offseason, with almost half of their roster from last season scheduled to hit free agency. With Simmons, Steph Curry, and Joe Harris all set to return next season alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they have a good start on building their 2023 roster. It will be interesting to see what pieces they add to round it out.

