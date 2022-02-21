Nets Part Ways With Struggling Reserve to Sign All-Star Guard: Report

Unfortunately for the Brooklyn Nets, going all-in to acquire All-NBA guard James Harden last January did not go the way they planned. Harden’s apparent disdain with the franchise was enough for the Nets to pull the trigger on a trade that sent “The Beard” to the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline. But despite having to blow up their roster for the 10-time All-Star, the Nets are still looking to bolster their team through the buyout market in hopes of a title run. Brooklyn announced the signing of All-Star guard Goran Dragic as first reported by Shams Charania of “The Athletic”.

“Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets,” Shams tweeted on February 21. “Dragic, a one-time All-Star, reunites with ex-Suns teammate and Nets head coach Steve Nash and has an opportunity for a significant role in Brooklyn’s backcourt.”

Nets Waive Jevon Carter To Make Room for Dragic

The Nets are starting to curate a solid roster with the additions of Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, and Ben Simmons via the Harden trade. And now the addition of a veteran guard in Dragic gives Brooklyn the much-needed presence of a veteran backup point guard. However, with the addition of so many new players, the Nets will have to part ways with some of the familiar faces on their roster. Brooklyn already waived DeAndre Bembry as a result of the Harden deal and the next player on the way out the door is Nets reserve Jevon Carter according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The Nets are waiving guard Jevon Carter to clear a roster spot for Goran Dragic, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted on February 21. “Dragic’s agent Bill Duffy tells ESPN that Dragic’s deal will be for the rest of the season.”

Patty Mills, Nets Ready To Finish Season Strong

Nets veteran sharpshooter Patty Mills will be a key player in the Nets’ second-half push for a more desirable playoff spot. Mills was the only Nets participant in this weekend’s NBA All-Star activities. Following a first-round exit in Saturday night’s three-point competition, the Nets guard said he is ready to get a few days of rest before locking in for the second half of the season.

“Personally for me, these next three days, I’ll get some good R&R. Been going since the Tokyo Olympics, probably before then to prepare for it, and obviously [this season] with Brooklyn, so it’ll be good to get some downtime to recharge the batteries and reset and look forward to a big push down the stretch of the season. As far as the team standpoint, it’s go time,” Mills told reporters on Saturday per NetsDaily.

“I think being able to add the pieces we’ve added, getting people back from injury, this is who we got. I keep talking about the vibe around the locker room and everyone enjoying each other’s presence. … You can feel it in the locker room and that’s gonna carry us a long way, I believe if we can stay tight as a group.”

While the Nets are not where they expected to be coming out of the All-Star break at the beginning of the season, they have to be proud of their current positioning. The team has managed to keep its head above water, as they await the returns of several key players. When the Nets are finally at full-strength again, they could find themselves near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

