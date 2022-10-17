Nets Make Final Call on Future of Two Sophomore Standouts

The Brooklyn Nets will open their season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 19. After a disappointing result to last season followed by a rollercoaster offseason, the Nets are hoping to make a 180-degree turn in 2023, still looking to secure Brooklyn’s first NBA title in the history of the franchise.

As the Nets prepare to open the season, the team is putting the finishing touches on their roster, looking to tie up any loose ends before opening night. On October 17, the team announced they have picked up the player options for Day’Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas for 2023-24, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

The #Nets have exercised the 2023-24 team options on the contracts of Day'Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) October 17, 2022

Nash Praises Day’Ron Sharp for His Progression

Per Basketball-Reference, Sharpe averaged 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 57.7% from the field last season. He appeared in just 32 games averaging 12.2 minutes per contest. However, with the offseason departures of Andre Drummond, Bruce Brown, and Blake Griffin this summer, his role could increase exponentially. He is likely to be the first frontcourt player off the bench to substitute starting center, Nic Claxton.

For a late first-rounder, Sharpe had an impressive rookie campaign and is looking to expound on that in his sophomore season. Nets head coach Steve Nash praised his reserve big man and the work that he put in during the offseason. He also says Sharpe looks “physically better” as he prepares to start his second season.

“Well, he had a great summer. I think he looks physically better. He really was great this summer. I think I’ve told you before we’ve worked really hard with the young guys … and Day Day took a step,” Nash told reporters on October 16 via Peter Botte of the New York Post.

“But [he’s a] 20-year-old guy, so we’ve got to also be patient and recognize two good preseason games does not mean he’s arrived. He’s got to be super-focused, diligent with his work and his prep, and continue to take nothing for granted and see if he can continue to play well.”

Cam Thomas Compared to Rookie Standout

Per Stat Muse, last season, Cam Thomas averaged 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game on 43/27/83 shooting splits. The percentages could be a bit higher, but those improvements will come with repetition the more he plays. The Nets guard is already drawing comparisons to one of the top lottery picks from 2021, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green.

“Cam Thomas has some of the same top comps as Jalen Green, as both guards’ offensive numbers are very similar on a per-possession basis this season,” Zach Karm wrote for “The Ringer” back in March.

“For instance: Green and Thomas are both scoring precisely 18 points per 75 possessions, Green on 53 percent true shooting, Thomas on 52 percent.”

With their superstar point guard, Kyrie Irving preparing to enter free agency this summer and the uncertainty surrounding his future in Brooklyn, the Nets front office needs to start investing in their futures sooner than later. Picking up the 2023-24 options for their two best rookies last season is a great starting point.