Pelicans vs Bulls Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls meet in NBA preseason action on Tuesday, October 4.

The game (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Pelicans vs Bulls online:

Pelicans vs Bulls Preseason Preview

Two teams looking for stronger seasons in the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls meet in preseason action on Tuesday in Chicago.

New Orleans expects to have former No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson back healthy this season after he missed the 2021-2022 season due to a foot injury. Williamson will play against the Bulls on Tuesday, albeit briefly.

“We have a 20 minute window that we want to play the guys, probably no more than 20 minutes,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said via Sporting News. “Same thing for our second unity, it will probably be like in the 20-minute range. We’ll see what it looks like.”

515 days later, Zion Williamson plays basketball today. pic.twitter.com/y6OLqphqSg — Zion Williamson FanPage (@zionheadlines) October 4, 2022

Chicago won’t have Lonzo Ball in the lineup, so the Bulls will get a look at other options for the top point guard spot. Bulls point guard Goran Dragic said there’s a lot of movement at the moment.

“Each day it’s different teams,” Dragić said via NBC Sports Chicago. “Coach Billy [Donovan] wants to mix up the players so everybody gets a feel for each other. Probably we’re gonna see tomorrow who’s gonna play with which unit and how.”

Donovan anticipates shifting around players in other spots, too, in order to make the Bulls more diverse on offense.

“How do you get a little bit more randomness, where [opposing defenses] are just not keying in on DeMar (DeRozan)? They’re not just keying in on Zach (LaVine)?” Donovan said per NBC Sports Chicago. “We’ve gotta make it also, not only easier for them, but have other guys play to their strengths. Where they’re having to make a little bit more reads. There’s more randomness just coming down.

“That’s gotta be something that we keep building out. It’s certainly not where it needs to be today. But I’ve seen them, from Day 1, make some progress,’ Donovan added.

Chicago won 46 games last season but got bounced in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks. New Orleans snuck into the Western Conference Playoffs via the play-in games after winning just 36 regular season games. The Pelicans also challenged the Phoenix Suns in a 4-2 series loss. Now, the Pelicans have a super-star caliber player back.

“The most important thing is he’s hungry,” Pelicans veteran center Willy Hernangomez said via Christian Clark of NOLA.com. “He wants to destroy everybody. He wants to play hard. He wants to show people he’s one of the best players in the world. You can see that in practice.”