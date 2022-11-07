‘Strong Voices’ Urging Nets To Change Course With Celtics Coach Ime Udoka: Report

The Brooklyn Nets relieved Steve Nash of his duties as head coach on November 1. The decision came after three seasons with the team. Nash had much success during the regular season with the franchise as he boasted a record of 94-67 during his tenure.

Within hours of the news of Nash’s termination, the struggling Nets already named a frontrunner to be his successor. ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported shortly after that the Nets were planning to hire former assistant and suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace him.

“Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the likely next Brooklyn Nets head coach and his hiring could be finalized as soon as the next 24-to-48 hours, sources tell ESPN. Celtics will let him leave for another job,” Wojnarowski tweeted on November 1.

‘Strong Voices’ Urging Nets to Nix Udoka Hiring

Udoka’s hiring was supposed to be made official last week. But that did not come to fruition. And the controversy surrounding the coach that took the struggling Celtics to the Finals last season could be the reason why.

For those who may be tardy to the party, Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire season after violating team conduct policies.

Despite him still being under contract in Boston, the Celtics organization would allow him to take another job if it is offered to him. But the situation is a bit more complicated than that. NBA insider Marc Stein says that the Nets are being urged to “back off” from hiring him.

“League sources say there have been some “strong voices” urging Joe Tsai to back off the Nets’ intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash’s successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season,” Stein tweeted on November 6.

Insider: Female Nets Staffers Amongst ‘Strong Voices’

NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports added that some of the “strong voices” against hiring the former Nets assistant include female staffers within the Nets organization.

“Some of those strong voices against Ime Udoka joining the Nets include female employees within the organization who may be uncomfortable with the hiring I’m told,” the insider tweeted on November 6.

Robinson added that in the wake of the Nets’ 2-0 record, under the leadership of head coach Jacque Vaughan, the locker room is “really happy” with the current direction of the team.

“Nets are pleased with Jacque Vaughn right now & with all of the attention that the Nets have garnered this week, I’m told that they’re taking things slow. “Nets chemistry in the locker room is really flowing. Guys are really happy,” one source shared,” he added.

The Nets have not been devoid of drama this season. Already dealing with the fallout of Kyrie’s decision to share the link to a film that contained anti-Semitic tropes, which ultimately led to the Nets suspending him, adding Udoka to that mix amid his own suspension could make the environment surrounding the franchise that much more volatile.

They have begun to right the ship as they have their first winning streak of the season under Vaughan and have climbed to ninth place in the conference standings. As the old saying goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”.