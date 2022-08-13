Nets ‘Improve’ Their Roster in Proposed Blockbuster Trade for Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets continue searching for a trade that will honor Kevin Durant’s trade request but also give them significant value back in return. Their asking price for KD continues to be extremely high. So far, the top three suitors have been reported to be the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers likely do not have the All-Star return that the Nets are seeking, which complicates the deal. Miami remains hesitant to include Bam Adebayo in any of its discussions for Durant, which keeps them on the outside looking in. The Boston Celtics have the best package to offer with their All-Star Jaylen Brown.

So far, the Nets and Celtics have gone back and forth in their negotiations for Kevin Durant. At one time, the Nets even asked for Brown and Jayson Tatum in the trade talks. However, the package became Jaylen Brown and Derrick White which the Nets countered to include Marcus Smart and another role player in the discussions. Now, Bleacher Report shares another proposal that could get the Celtics closer in their negotiations.

Celtics Add Grant Williams to Durant Offer

In an August 12 article for Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley shared a possible trade proposal that “improve’s the starting lineup” that would send Durant to Boston and gives Brooklyn an All-Star return.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Grant Williams, and two future first-round picks.

Boston Celtics Receive: Kevin Durant and Seth Curry.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Durant sees Boston as a possible suitor but would want to play on the team with Marcus Smart, and this proposal would fulfill that wish. However, is it enough to convince the Nets?

Jaylen Brown averaged 23.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game last season in Boston. Brown would likely benefit from the playmaking that comes from Ben Simmons if the two were to be teammates. Grant Williams was also said to be the best defensive player on the Nets roster, even better than the Defensive Player of the Year award winner, according to one NBA coach. The Boston forward was lauded as being potentially the best defender in the league. Derrick White also adds an interesting piece as a double-digit scorer. However, Seth Curry may not be a piece they want to give up. If they can avoid including their sharpshooting guard in the deal, this could be a solid potential package for Durant.

Also, of note in this Celtics offer is the inclusion of two first round picks, something that is less likely in deals with the Heat and Sixers.

Durant Likes Boston, Wants Smart to Stay

The news that Durant would welcome a trade to Boston, but would like Marcus Smart to remain on the Celtics roster as a teammate was first shared by SNY’s Ian Begley on August 10.

“Durant sees Boston as a desired landing spot, per people familiar with the matter. Durant also would like to play with Boston’s Marcus Smart if he is traded to the Celtics, per people familiar with the matter,” Begley wrote.

Will Brooklyn continue to push to include Smart in the deal? If Curry is added the the deal, he absolutely should be. Only time will tell what happens with the Durant trade and the roller coaster of news coverage.