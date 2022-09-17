Nets Add Championship Experience to Roster With Latest Move

In September, the Brooklyn Nets will wheel up their roster as they open training camp for the 2022-23 NBA season. As the Nets prepare to open camp, they are looking to put the finishing touches on their training camp roster. This season will perhaps be one of the most important in Nets franchise history, so every roster move will be crucial.

As the Nets continue to round out their training camp roster, they announced the signing of former Golden State Warriors reserve guard and 2022 NBA champion Chris Chiozza. The former Nets guard returns to Brooklyn after just one year away from the franchise.

Per a release from the Nets, Chiozza averaged .1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 12.8 minutes per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the field, 44.8 percent from 3-point range, and 81.8 percent from the free-throw line during his first two seasons in Brooklyn.

Dwight Howard Still Available for Nets

Regardless of how the roster looks on opening night, all eyes will be on the Nets this season. After a disappointing exit in the first round, getting swept handily by the Boston Celtics, fans expect Brooklyn to respond in a major way.

With the Nets still putting together the pieces to round out their roster, and them being extremely scarce at the center position, one player they may want to consider signing is three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner in free agent big man Dwight Howard.

According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Howard is thrilled at the thought of joining the Nets. The two sides were said to have mutual interest earlier this summer.

“Dwight Howard’s name has been mentioned in blogs recently as a potential Brooklyn Nets off-season signee,” Robinson tweeted on July 26.

“I asked him if he had any interest in the Nets. His response to [Bally Sports] was: “Yes I am, [I] would love that.” Howard’s an NBA Champ & an eight-time All-Star.”

Howard is no longer the elite center he was in his prime. However, he still has the tools to be one of the Nets’ biggest contributors because of his size and athleticism on the defensive end. Pairing him with another Defensive Player of the Year finalist in Ben Simmons could create more transition buckets for the Nets, something they struggled with mightily in the first round against the Celtics.

Clock Ticking for Kyrie, Kevin Durant To Deliver

Irving and Durant came to Brooklyn in 2019 to build their own championship culture, but so far, that plan has failed tremendously. After two consecutive years of being the title favorite, the Nets have failed to even make it to NBA Finals. With Durant and Irving transitioning into the backend of their careers, the time is ticking for them to deliver Brooklyn a championship.

It doesn’t help that young teams such as the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Milwaukee Bucks are right there in the East, standing in the way of Brooklyn securing a Finals berth. But the bottom line is that the Nets have one of the best rosters in the NBA this season, top to bottom.