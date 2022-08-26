Nets Could Land Highly-Coveted 26-Year-Old Big Man Before Training Camp via Proposed Trade

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons are all set to return and play for the Brooklyn Nets this season. Each one of those players has been attached to trade rumors this offseason. Shortly after the Nets were eliminated from the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Simmons was linked in multiple trade discussions after the disappointment of him never appearing in his first game in a Nets uniform. The Nets remained committed to keeping Simmons long-term and even plan on Simmons playing center in Brooklyn’s starting rotation. Irving then had a messy contract negotiation which led to a summer of trade rumors for the All-Star point guard. After Brooklyn’s negotiation’s with Irving, Durant made his trade request, and those rumors nearly hijacked the NBA offseason.

Now, the holding pattern that has existed all offseason has come to an end, and players are even asking, “can we sign now?” after the Durant news struck. All the moves that waited in the balance for the Durant shoe to drop are getting ready to take place. Brooklyn remains searching for how they will construct their final roster to head into the 2022-23 NBA season. Talks have had them signing big men like Dwight Howard or Hassan Whiteside in free agency, but one recent trade proposal has the Nets landing a highly-coveted big man via trade than free agency.

Myles Turner to the Brooklyn Nets

Myles Turner has long been a coveted big man amongst NBA trade proposals to the Indiana Pacers, and perhaps this offseason is the year a deal finally gets done. In a recent proposal shared by Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley shared a trade proposal for every NBA team and in it had the Nets and Pacers teaming up in a Turner trade.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: C Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers Receive: G Joe Harris, C Day’Ron Sharpe, and 2023 first-round pick (via HOU or PHI)

In the deal, Turner finally lands a new home in Brooklyn alongside who he recently named his favorite player in the NBA, Kevin Durant. The two former Longhorns could create one of the best frontcourts in the NBA to go along with their already strong starting lineup. Brooklyn sends Joe Harris, who is returning from injury, and brings another strong shooter to the Pacers lineup. Day’Ron Sharpe was recently named of the league’s ‘best-kept secrets‘ and is a solid pickup for Indiana as well.

Brooklyn Nets Roster Next Season

Turner would bring a versatile defensive presence and his league-leading shot-blocking ability to Brooklyn’s already deep lineup. Brooklyn could have an insane starting lineup of Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and Myles Turner. Then coming off of the bench for the Nets would be Patty Mills, Royce O’Neale, TJ Warren, Nic Claxton, and possibly Kessler Edwards.

The depth and versatility sitting on the currents Nets roster is a major improvement of last year and could bring them into instant contention in the Eastern Conference. They will have Irving for much more of the season after he missed games due to New York City’s vaccine mandate. The team would be hard to beat if this trade were to occur.