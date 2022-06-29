Nets Could Reunite with Former No. 3 Overall Pick Big Man This Offseason

The dominoes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving look to be staying put with the Brooklyn Nets. At least for another season. The team looks to be moving forward with their big three of Durant, Irving, and Ben Simmons, and it will be interesting to see what they look like when they play together for the first time. Now, the Nets look to round out the team that they surround their big three with.

Nets Offseason

So far, the Nets have been linked to Carmelo Anthony, who is reportedly a player Kevin Durant is wanting to play with. They have also been attached to Joe Ingles rumors which would have the sharpshooting veterans reuniting with Australian National teammates Ben Simmons and Patty Mills. A recent rumor had the Nets showing interest in Houston Rockets athletic big man Kenyon Martin Jr.

One of the first things for the Nets to do also includes figuring out what will happen with two of their free agents with Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton. Brown remains a top priority for the Nets, but Claxton is a name that may not be back for the Nets next season. While the Nets would like to bring back the young big man, it has been reported that if the price isn’t right, it is likely they will let Claxton walk this offseason.

A big man is already something the Nets need with the expected departure of Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. A Claxton departure would make that a higher priority. Perhaps they will continue their talks with the Rockets for Martin, but Brooklyn has also been linked to a veteran big man to fill that space.

Derrick Favors Nets Reunion?

In a June 27, article from Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report titled, ‘1 Realistic Trade or Free-Agent Target for Every NBA Team,’ the Brooklyn Nets were linked with their former third overall pick, Derrick Favors.

“With LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Nic Claxton all entering free agency, what that group could use is a big man, and veteran Derrick Favors is the kind of unselfish rim protector Brooklyn should be looking for.

Over the last two seasons, Favors has gotten used to a sub-20-minutes-per-game role and doesn’t demand a ton of possessions. He’ll just take up space on defense, protect the rim, rebound, set screens and happily take a break when the Nets go small, ” Bailey wrote.

It might not take much to get Favors from the Thunder, Bailey expects the Nets could use a Trade Exception (or Taxpayer Midlevel Exception if Derrick Favors Opts Out). Favors is an excellent defender but can also still contribute offensively on occasion.

Favors, who was drafted by the then-New Jersey Nets was traded to the Utah Jazz as part of the Deron Williams trade. Last season, he averaged nearly 5 points and 5 rebounds per game with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The veteran big man could also be a good locker room presence to mentor other young players in the Nets franchise.