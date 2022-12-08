Nets Kyrie Irving Turns Heads With Silent Protest During Win Over Hornets

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving scored a team-high 33 points in the team’s 122-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets in their last game. But it wasn’t just the dynamic play of Irving that had fans turning their heads on Wednesday night. It was also his choice of footwear on the night. The All-Star point guard has been a Nike athlete since he entered the league in 2011 but has been at odds with the sneaker mega-giant dating back to last July over the design of the Kyrie 8.

On December 5, Nike officially terminated their relationship with the Nets star after 13 years. And as one of the NBA’s most outspoken athletes, fans were anxious to see how he would respond.

Irving responded in a big way without ever saying a word. During the game, Irving sported a pair of the Nike Kyrie 3, with the Nike logo covered in black tape with a clear message, “I AM FREE. Thank you, God, … I am.” (H/T Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson).

Nike Kyrie Irving 3’s with tape on the Nike swoosh. Irving is currently a sneaker free agent. Check out my report on his options tomorrow at @BallySports. pic.twitter.com/cYcI5wEJb1 — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) December 8, 2022

Kyrie, Nike Had Ugly Split

Nike’s relationship with the Nets star was already on the rocks. But when Irving shared the link to a film that featured anti-Semitic content in October, it seemed to be the nail in the coffin. It was a decision that resulted in the Nets suspending the All-Star guard for eight games and had Nike suspend its relationship with Kyrie indefinitely.

During an interview with MSNBC in November, Nike co-founder Phil Knight hinted that the relationship was in its last stages because Kyrie crossed the line. And with Irving’s deal officially slated to end after this season, reconciliation seemed unlikely.

“I would doubt that we would go back, but I don’t know for sure. Kyrie stepped over the line. It’s kind of that simple, so he made some statements that we just can’t abide by, and that’s why we ended the relationship. And yeah, I was fine with that,” Knight said.

"Kyrie stepped over the line. It's kind of that simple… I would doubt that we go back. But I don't know for sure." Nike founder Phil Knight on severing ties with Kyrie Irving (via @CNBC)pic.twitter.com/BwZ3IaETpB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 10, 2022

On November 10, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the sneaker company would not wait until the end of the season to sever ties with the Nets star but rather end their partnership effective immediately.

“Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of the most popular signature shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent,” Charania tweeted on December 5.

Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 5, 2022

Nets Trending in the Right Direction

Despite the turmoil surrounding Kyrie over the past several weeks, the Nets have begun to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference. Once ranked as low as 12th, the Nets have a record of 7-3 over their last ten games and are in 4th place.

Granted, a lot of the Nets’ success can be credited to a seven-game homestand that ends in their next game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, the improved performance of their role players such as Joe Harris who is 14-22 from beyond the arc in the last four games has also played a pivotal role.

It is a bit early to say the Nets have officially turned the corner, but if Brooklyn can keep up their current pace, they could be a legit threat in the Eastern Conference.