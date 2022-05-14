Nets Linked to Key 34-Year-Old Sharpshooting Free Agent

The NBA free agent period is quickly approaching, and the Brooklyn Nets are in a weird position with open roster spots but not much salary cap space to work with. However, fortunately for the Nets, they do have some salary cap exceptions to work with, and Sean Marks did comment on owner Joe Tsai’s willingness to spend money in his May 10 press conference.

“The objective here is to win. [Tsai has] made it very clear. That’s what we want to do,” Marks said in his presser. “And he has never said no, and if the decision is the right one, and we think going forward it doesn’t hamstring us long-term, I have no problem going to Joe and saying this is the decision we do, whether it’s trading a player, signing a player, or using an exception such as you pointed out.”

So what will the Nets do in free agency? Whether or not they bring back, Kyrie Irving is yet to be seen. There are plenty of trade rumors swirling around the newly-acquired Ben Simmons. And how will they fill out their roster around their superstar Kevin Durant? Well, one report has them possibly linked to a 34-year-old Sharpshooting veteran forward.

Joe Ingles to the Brooklyn Nets?

With two Australian guards already on the Nets roster in Patty Mills and Ben Simmons, perhaps Brooklyn could look to add another by signing veteran forward Joe Ingles. Ingles, who is coming off of an ACL injury is set to be a free agent this offseason. While many consider a deal is all but signed for him to return to Utah, his friendship with Mills could be the driving force bringing him to Brooklyn.

Ingles would bring a strong veteran presence and his record-breaking shooting to the Nets. Utah’s all-time three point shooting leader would be a key role player in the Nets organization. He remains one of the best locker room leaders in the NBA and also a surprising pick-and-roll specialist offensively. He’s also found himself matched up against the opposing team’s best player defensively in the playoffs. That could be a major benefit for the Nets, who need quality defenders.

Despite the ACL injury, Ingles remains an excellent mid-level exception candidate for Brooklyn. ACL injuries are typically better for recovery time and also won’t change Ingles’ style of play much. Why not take a chance on the forward if you’re the Brooklyn Nets?

Other Nets Free Agent Opportunities

With limited salary cap space, expect the Nets to be active on the veteran minimum market as well. Possible additions could be Ben McLemore, who had a quality season this year in Portland this season. Danuel House looked to be a key role player for the Utah Jazz and would be an excellent athletic four for the Nets that could bring shooting and defense off of the bench. They also remain linked to Los Angeles Clippers big man Isaiah Hartenstein who brings a presence defensively and some valuable shot-blocking from a big man.