Nets Owner Joe Tsai Breaks Silence Amid Kevin Durant Trade Discussions

Before the August 8 report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, everything seemed as if Kevin Durant would be back and a member of the Brooklyn Nets next season. Kyrie Irving, after the wild summer that he and the Nets had Irving was said to be in a ‘good place‘ with the Nets heading into the season. The Nets also had reports that were encouraging with a potential Durant return ahead of his meeting with Joe Tsai. However, his meeting with Tsai took another turn over the weekend.

“In a face-to-face meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend, All-NBA star Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that he needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources with direct knowledge of the meeting tell The Athletic,” Charania wrote.

Tsai now has the enormous responsibility of siding with his front office and coaching staff in place or its once-in-generation talent of Kevin Durant.

Joe Tsai Backs Nets Front Office and Coaching Staff

On August 8, Nets owner Joe Tsai seemingly drew his line in the sand with where he stands on the Durant trade discussions via his Twitter account.

“Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets,” Tsai tweeted.

Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) August 8, 2022

Earlier this offseason, Tsai was said to be so over Kyrie Irving in his contract negotiations that he would exercise the team’s stretch-and-waive provision if they were unable to negotiate a trade between them and the Los Angeles Lakers. Perhaps he is done with both of his superstars at the same time.

When Tsai says they will act in the best interest of the Nets, it seems backed up by the reporting by Charania.

“Tsai and the Nets have made clear privately that they will take every last asset from a team that trades for Durant, sources said,” Charania continued in his reporting.

Teams in the Mix for Durant

Charania also named the three teams that have the best odds to land Durant saying, “The Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said,”

Bam Adebayo remains one of the players that a deal for Durant hinges on in discussions with the Miami Heat. So far, Miami hasn’t included Adebayo in any trade offers with the Nets but if they do, Durant could be headed to South Beach.

The Celtics emerging into the trade discussions seemed to be a leak to help Nets negotiations as it came out weeks after the talks occurred, but the team could still come up with a proposal to acquire Durant. Brooklyn is said to be wanting All-Star Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, another potential role player, and draft picks in a deal to acquire the Nets superstar.

The Toronto Raptors remain connected as a team that could land Durant, but unless they include the NBA’s Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, the deal is unlikely to get done unless a third team enters the negotiations.