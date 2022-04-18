Nets ‘Wish’ They Could Trade Ben Simmons for 3-Time All-Star, Says Analyst

While there are reports that Ben Simmons could be making his return by the end of the Brooklyn Nets‘ first round series, it is still safe to wonder if the Nets traded for damaged goods with the point guard. Simmons hasn’t played in nearly a year and has had a fair deal of injury trouble. When asked about a possible Simmons return, both Kevin Durant and Steve Nash have said they are preparing as if he won’t return. Are the come-back talks legitimate or just wishful thinking for the Brooklyn Nets? Only time will tell that.

The Nets acquired Simmons in a trade deadline deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. A trade had them shipping James Harden and Paul Millsap to Philadelphia in exchange for the aforementioned Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and future draft picks.

Is this the last trade that Simmons will be part of? One analyst speculated a possible blockbuster trade the Nets could make this offseason.

Trading Simmons

In an April 18 article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report looked into a move Brooklyn could make this offseason. The report had Brooklyn becoming trade partners with the Washington Wizards for a huge trade.

In the trade:

The Brooklyn Nets Receive: Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards Receive: Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas

For years, reports have circulated around Beal and his unwillingness to sign a long-term extension with Washington. The move would have the Nets completing a sign-and-trade deal with the Wizards for the three-time All-Star guard or with Beal picking up his $36.4 million player option.

Simmons could be an excellent fit for the Wizards, who need a playmaking point guard, and he could be an excellent complementary piece in Washington’s young lineup. Cam Thomas could flourish in a role with the Wizards. The rookie guard certainly showed flashes this season while Brooklyn battled injuries. In February, Thomas averaged 16.5 points per game while averaging just over 26 minutes per game. A small sample to suggest what the shooting guard can bring to a team in a larger role.

On the other hand, Beal would catapult Brooklyn into perhaps the most dynamic offense in the entire league. The Nets currently rank number six in the NBA’s offensive rating, and that is without all three of their stars playing together this season. A weapon like Beal with Durant and Irving would give the Nets a three-headed monster offensively that would be hard to stop.

Beal would join a lineup with weapons like Curry, Joe Harris, and Patty Mills, all under contract next season. However, it would give them one of the most expensive rosters in the NBA. It would leave the team hard-capped and likely paying the luxury tax. Is it a good move for Brooklyn? Is Simmons healthy enough to be traded? We will see.

The Nets Postseason

Currently, the Nets remain in the middle of a first round playoff matchup against the Boston Celtics, and no trades are able to be made. Is this a move they may consider this offseason? A lot of that likely depends on if the star is able to complete his rehab and play in the Nets’ postseason run. The reality of which will be seen as soon as game four next Monday, April 25, when the two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team guard is anticipating a possible return date.