Nets Trade Gains Momentum in Pursuit of Three-Time All-Star

The Brooklyn Nets remain in the major trade talks of this NBA offseason. They have been since Kevin Durant requested a trade on June 30 prior to the opening of free agency. Since then, just about every NBA team has called to enquire about possible trade packages. However, most teams are having trouble being able to meet the Nets expectations. Brian Windhorst reported, “The price tag for Durant may not be as high as the Nets wanted,” on the July 11 episode of ESPN’s Get Up.

Packages from any teams like the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, and New Orleans Hornets have discussed trades with the Nets. However, recently a team that is gaining momentum in talks is the Utah Jazz. Donovan Mitchell was recently attached to the Nets in a proposed four-team deal. On July 12, news coming out of the Jazz camp heightened the possibility of a possible trade.

Jazz Listening to Donovan Mitchell Offers

Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz has New York roots and wouldn’t be sad to land on the Nets. Earlier last week, it was reported that the Jazz have ‘no intent’ on trading the star and that the possibilities were slipping for them to make any trades. However, on July 12, Adrian Wojnarowski added new reporting.

“After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Jazz beat writer Tony Jones quickly followed that report up with the New York Knicks potentially being a team with the assets to pull of a Mitchell trade. However, Brooklyn in a Durant or Simmons trade could get a deal done too.

“Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources. Utah’s bar for Trading Mitchell is sky-high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation,” Jones tweeted.

Potential deals for the Nets have included assets like Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, and Cam Thomas. How a deal gets done remains to be seen, but if the Jazz are looking, the Nets should pursue the 25-year-old superstar.

Heat in Full Pursuit of Durant

If the Nets don’t trade for Mitchell, one of the top suitors right now is Miami Heat. On July 12, Adrian Wojnarowski also added reporting on the ongoing talks around Kevin Durant and the Heat. Wojnarowski named the Heat as the “most determined” to land Durant. He noted that Miami would likely need another team to be involved in a potential deal, but they certainly have what it takes to get a deal done.

With Riley in pursuit, the Heat are always in a good position to add players and at the right price. The Nets would likely need to see Bam Adebayo in the potential Nets deal because Tyler Herro isn’t enough to get back. But if Adebayo is in any Nets trade, Ben Simmons would have to be in the deal.