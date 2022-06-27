Nets Hit With Truth Bomb About Kyrie Irving’s Looming Free Agency

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has until June 29 to opt into the final year of his contract or forgo it and test the free-agent market. As the deadline approaches, the Nets star has already submitted a list of his preferred destinations if the Nets decide to execute a sign and trade.

But despite Irving already hatching an escape plan from the Nets, NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports says his preferred outcome is to remain with Brooklyn.

“Kyrie Irving has a wish list of five teams in case he and the Brooklyn Nets part ways. But the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Dallas Mavericks remain a distant second to Irving’s first choice. Playing for the Nets,” Robinson writes per Bally Sports.

“If Irving gets the multiyear contract he’s seeking, he’ll stay put in Brooklyn. “It’s a matter of taking care of the business first,” a source with knowledge of Irving’s thinking told Bally Sports.”

Kyrie Irving Update. Check out my latest report via @BallySports here ▶️ https://t.co/In0ZeSmGvF My report details Nets, Lakers, Clippers, & an inside account of what’s been going on. Happy Monday & thank you for BOTH watching AND READING! pic.twitter.com/0BpXrbHEMc — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) June 27, 2022

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kyrie Believes Nets Are ‘Posturing’ in Contract Talks

Of course, business means his expiring contract with the Nets that runs out after the 2023 season. The franchise could offer Irving a max extension this summer, which would make him the seventh highest-paid player in the NBA. But his sporadic availability has made the Nets reluctant to offer him a long-term extension.

Multiple reports suggest that the Nets’ reluctance to renew Irving’s expiring contract could signal towards him eyeing a reunion with Lakers star LeBron James. But Robinson says Irving and his camp still are holding onto hope that he and the Nets can get a deal done. They also think Brooklyn’s front office is ‘posturing’ as part of contract negotiations.

“The Nets, despite a second straight early exit in the playoffs, remain Irving’s top preference because of what they can provide as far as money, happiness, and opportunity to win now, according to the source. Irving has until Wednesday to make a decision on his $36.9 million player option with Brooklyn for next season. If he opts out of his contract or the two sides can’t agree on a new deal, the seven-time All-Star will become an unrestricted free agent when free agency begins Friday,” Robinson Added.

“According to the source close to Irving’s thinking, the 30-year-old star and former NBA champion views the “posturing back and forth” as normal negotiations while his representation seeks “the best deal possible.”

Scoop B: Clippers in Play to Land Kyrie

The Los Angeles Clippers are also a team to look out for in the Kyrie sweepstakes. The addition of the All-Star guard could give the Clippers the true point guard they so desperately need. He would be a significant upgrade over Reggie Jackson. Robinson says that Irving would be ‘comfortable’ joining the Clippers in free agency, but it would be contingent on the state of his relationship with their head coach Ty Lue.

“The whole Clippers notion – Kai would be comfortable in a Clippers situation, but it would all depend on how he and Ty Lue have mended their rift and/or relationship from the Cleveland [Cavalier] years,” Robinson added.

The most important thing Robinson notes is Kyrie’s desire to remain a Net. And that seems to be what Kevin Durant wants as well. Joe Tsai and Sean Marks appear to be playing hardball in contract talks with their star point guard. But if keeping Durant means keeping Kyrie, that may just be a pill the franchise has to swallow.

READ NEXT: Nets Make Final Call On Kyrie Irving’s Future: Report