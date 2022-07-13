Newly Acquired Nets Forward Sounds Off on Joining the Nets

The Brooklyn News has made some sneaky good moves this offseason. But their moves aren’t being talked about all that much because of the uncertainty that still exists around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. On July 13, another report that the Nets are operating as if the two stars will be back in Brooklyn this season. On an appearance of ‘Get Up,’ Brian Windhorst was asked if the Nets may give the duo one more year in Brooklyn after not getting what they are looking for in the trade market so far.

“That’s the vibe that is coming out of Brooklyn right now. They are prepared to do that (bring back Durant and Irving.)” Windhorst reported. “This could be a negotiation position or it could be a smart decision… The market for Durant has not been as lucrative as the Nets were hoping, and the market for Kyrie is very thin. It’s essentially the Lakers, and the trade offer isn’t great.”

If you’re not getting the right deal for two generational talents like Durant and Irving, it doesn’t make sense to deal the under-contract superstars. If Irving and Durant were to come back to Brooklyn and pair with Ben Simmons, that is a pretty impressive big three. Brooklyn also had a pretty impressive offseason if that is the case too. So far, their moves have been underrated. Royce O’Neale is an excellent addition that answers some of Brooklyn’s holes defensively. TJ Warren brings a valuable shooter and scoring option to Brooklyn and can make an impact on a very good contract. It’s been impressive so far.

Nets fans can hear from the newly acquired piece Royce O’Neale in a recent long-form interview with Chris Carrino on the Voice of the Nets podcast. The 29-year-old forward shares his story of going undrafted, playing overseas, progression with the Utah Jazz, and his thoughts on being dealt to Brooklyn in the interview.

Royce O’Neale on Playing in Brooklyn

O’Neale is excited to get started in Brooklyn and commented about his relationship with some of his new Nets teammates.

“Once I got traded, Ben (Simmons) was actually one of the first guys to hit me up,” O’Neale said. “I’ve been talking a little bit with Patty (Mills), and you know a couple of other guys, Nic (Claxton) and a couple of others. I’m excited, and you know, just getting to know them. They’ve all really made me feel welcome. It’s been great so far.”

O’Neale mentioned a few ties that he has to Brooklyn already. He has spent a lot of time here in workouts with his “best friend” Donovan Mitchell (who remains linked to the Nets in trade rumors.) He also worked out for the Nets before signing his first contract with the Utah Jazz. He also noted in the interview that his family is excited for him to be in the New York City area as well.

If you are wondering what jersey number O’Neale will wear, he announced to Carrino that he will wear his high school number of #00.

O’Neale Seen With Simmons in Vegas

The newly-acquired Net has already shown his support for the franchise in their summer league games last weekend. The forward sat by his friend Ben Simmons courtside to support the Nets summer league team.

Nothing but love from the squad 🤝 Good to see the vets out in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/orUm28Jq9Z — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 13, 2022

While there Simmons also commented on his status going into the season and how his rehabbing is going.

“Offseason has been great. Great chance to recover, rehab after surgery, and then we really locking in the gym. Block out all the noise and get ready for next season. So I’m excited,” said Simmons.