The Real Reason Nets Center Is Still Sitting After Return From Illness

After missing 17 games with what was rumored to be mononucleosis — but was simply billed as a “non-Covid illness’ — big man Nic Claxton was finally removed from the Brooklyn Nets‘ injury report in time for the team’s December 3 bout with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since then, though, fans have rarely seen him on the court. He played just three minutes against the Wolves and logged a DNP the following night against the Chicago Bulls.

Given that Claxton began the year as the Nets’ starting center, as well as the fact that he was the team’s best defender for stretches last season, his continued absence is notable. It also conjures memories of his knee issue and COVID-19 bout last year, as well as the bum shoulder that cost him games as a rookie.

So, what’s the reason for him still being MIA? According to Nets coach Steve Nash, it’s a matter of fitness.

Claxton’s Conditioning Is a Concern





Play



James Harden Full-Court Assist to Nicolas Claxton – Nets vs Magic | March 19, 2021 NBA Season Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic – Full Game Highlights | March 19, 2021 | 2020-21 NBA Season 🚨 $100K KNOCKOUT ROYALE: bit.ly/HoHKnockoutYT 📌 SHOP OUR NBA MERCH COLLAB: hoh.world 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights/ 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlights1 📌 Follow our Twitter: twitter.com/HoHighlights 📌 SUBSCRIBE, LIKE & COMMENT for… 2021-03-20T02:00:53Z

As noted by the New York Post in November, Claxton revealed that his illness wore down his body in more ways than one. “I lost a lot of weight,” he said at the time. However, one shouldn’t equate Claxton dropping LBs to better conditioning. As Nash tells it, Claxton’s lack of fitness is what is keeping him on the bench at the moment.

“It’s a matter of adaptation to the demands and his fitness and performances will be judged going forward,” Nash said. “We believe in Nic and we’re happy that he’s back. It’s just a matter of him getting it going again.”

The Nets coach made it clear that the actual illness is no longer a factor. Of Claxton’s minute restrictions, Nash added, “Our rotations are pretty solid right now. It’s not like he’s coming back to play 25 minutes a night, so we want to give him opportunities to grow, improve his fitness and adapt back to the game.”

For his part, Claxton is ready to do what’s necessary to get back onto the hardwood on a regular basis.

“I got so small, but I’m back now,” he said, via the New York Daily News. “I’m back in shape and ready to get back in game shape.”

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

The Nets’ Big Man Situation Has Changed Dramatically

While getting in shape may be the primary issue right now for Claxton where getting playing time is concerned, it may not be the only one. Brooklyn’s big man situation has changed significantly since the beginning of the campaign.

Gone from the rotation is Blake Griffin, who was starting at the four in the early going. And, from the looks of it, the six-time All-Star may be reaching the end of his run as a useful player in the NBA. Meanwhile, LaMarcus Aldridge has transitioned from the bench to Claxton’s old spot as the starting pivot.

Elsewhere in Nash’s frontcourt rotation, Paul Millsap has seen more regular action recently. During the team’s December 4 bout with the Bulls, he put up 13 points and seven boards in 15 minutes of play.

“Right now, I’m just giving Paul an opportunity,” Nash said, via the Daily News. “He sat and waited patiently, playing spot minutes here and there and not playing sometimes. I think he’s earned an opportunity. He’s an intelligent, experienced player and he’s pretty skilled. He’s seen it all before.”

READ NEXT: