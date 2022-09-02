Ex-Nets All-Star Challenged to Fight by NBA Champion

Former Brooklyn Nets star D’Angelo Russell and former NBA star Nick Young have a well-known history. The two were good friends when they played together as members of the Los Angles Lakers. Their friendship took a turn, however, when Russell recorded Young revealing that he had cheated on his then-fiance and famed Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. The recording ended the relationship and also hurt Russell’s time with the Lakers.

NBA insiders Baxter Holmes and Marc Stein reported that some teammates lost trust in the young guard.

“Sources told ESPN that some teammates’ trust in Russell is eroding after a video surfaced in the past week that shows Russell recording a private conversation between himself and teammate Nick Young,” Holmes and Stein wrote. “Young does not appear to realize he is being taped.”

Eventually, Russell was dealt from the Lakers to the Brooklyn Nets, but it appears that Young is still upset at the point guard for what he did.

Nick Young Would Like to Box D’Angelo Russell

On September 2, Nick Young appeared on Chris Mannix’s boxing podcast with Volume Sports and was asked, “Is there an NBA player that you’d like to get into the ring with?”

Young, with no hesitation, mentioned Russell among the player he would like to box. “Of course, you know, D-Lo – D’Angelo,” Young said when asked which NBA player he’d want to box.

In an age of popular celebrity boxing matches, a Russell and Young boxing exhibition would command some top pay-per-view money. It would join other NBA stars like Nate Robinson and Deron Williams in entering the celebrity boxing ring. However, with Russell being an active NBA player, that match may be years down the line if it were to happen at all.

Before being traded to the Nets, Russell was a bit of a laughing stock because of the incident with Young. The point guard was able to help resurrect his career in Brooklyn, where he even made it to an All-Star game in 2019. In his All-Star season, Russell averaged an impressive 21 points per game and 7 assists that he led the Nets to a surprising playoff run before the Nets landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and Russell was dealt to the Golden State Warriors in a sign-and-trade for Durant.

D’Angelo Russell Could be on Trading Block

D’Angelo Russell, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, is a player that is expected to potentially be available for trade offers this season. The former Nets star shares the backcourt with their standout guard Anthony Edwards, and some believe they may look to deal Russell to give Edwards a chance to develop. Russell has been linked to multiple teams if the Wolves were to deal him, and the Nets have been one of them. Now, that may change with the return of Irving and Durant, but they could look to bring Russell back for a reunion in Brooklyn. The point guard had a solid season last year, averaging 18 points and over 7 assists per game in Minnesota.