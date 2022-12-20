Asking Price Revealed for Nets’ $78 Million Trade Target

Last week, the Brooklyn Nets were said to be interested in acquiring one of four Toronto Raptors players that are believed to be available ahead of February’s NBA trade deadline. One of the Raptors players that Brooklyn was linked to was their starting forward, OG Anunoby. However, according to Zach Lowe on a recent episode of the Lowe Post podcast, that the entire NBA is after the Raptors’ small forward.

“The entire league wants OG Anunoby. Everybody wants OG Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell,” Lowe said on the podcast.

With the entire league after Anunoby, it makes the likelihood of the Nets putting together the most attractive offer tougher to do. Lowe also reported that Anunoby could get a haul comparable to Donovan Mitchell, and they probably won’t ask for anything less. Which the Nets probably wouldn’t be able to facilitate. Brooklyn is reported to be interested in trading their sharpshooting guard Joe Harris, and potentially Patty Mills, two potential pieces in a trade offer.

OG Anunoby to the Brooklyn Nets?

Anunoby was first linked to the Nets in a December 10, report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, who shared that the Nets are a team possibly interested in one or part of the collection of available Toronto players.

“The list of teams interested in [Pascal] Siakam, [OG] Anunoby (especially Anunoby), [Fred] VanVleet and [Gary] Trent is varied, likely including the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Lakers, Suns, Kings and Nets, among others,” Pincus wrote.

Anunoby has been great this season and is averaging a career-high 19 points per game on over 47% shooting while also grabbing nearly 6 boards per game (5.8), which is part of what makes him a potential trade deadline darling this season. The forward also has a career shooting percentage of 36.8% from behind the three point line, making him an attractive addition for the Nets.

Nets Also Linked to Mo Bamba as Center Solution

Anunoby and the other Raptors players are among a few names the Nets may be interested in acquiring. Earlier this month, an NBA executive told Heavy Sports that Brooklyn could look to add frontcourt depth with Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba.

“If they could somehow get Mo Bamba, for example, from the Magic, that would be the perfect situation for them. He is going to have a lot of suitors, though, when the Magic are eligible to trade him, and the Nets do not have the first-round picks to make a deal work. They could get a third team into the works, a team like Dallas, where they send out Patty Mills to the Mavericks, the Mavs send Josh Green and another guy, Frank Ntilikina or someone, to Orlando, and the next send Cam Thomas to Orlando with Bamba going to Brooklyn. But again, the Magic will want picks for Bamba, most likely, and they’re probably going to be able to do better than that for him,” an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports.