Proposed Trade Sees Nets’ Ben Simmons Shipped to Eastern Rival

The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a rough start this season, and with the organization having suspended Kyrie Irving, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the team.

Much like last season, the team is mired in all sorts of controversy, and perhaps it would be for the best to make some changes. The team has already let go off head coach Steve Nash, a move that many people saw coming based on the fact Kevin Durant wanted him fired in the offseason.

Despite that move, the Nets haven’t really fared all that much better, and more moves might have to be made. Ben Simmons is somebody who’s still working his way back onto the basketball court, but Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz floats the idea of shipping him to the Orlando Magic for a fresh start.

This would be Simmons’ second fresh start, but it could be beneficial for him to rebuild out of the public eye, and the Magic could be a good place for him to do that.

Ben Simmons Traded to Magic

The Brooklyn Nets could use some depth because we’ve seen that Irving and Durant, now just Durant, exploding for 30+ points per game each isn’t enough to get a win night in and night out. It’s clear the team needs more options, and with Simmons not proving he can be one yet, it could be time to move on before it’s too late.

Swartz suggests flipping him for Mo Bamba, Terrance Ross and Gary Harris. Harris and Ross are both solid scorers who could fit right in with the Nets, and Mamba would be the much-needed backup center on the team, or perhaps even the starter.

For the Magic, they’d get a highly-talented defender who can be a very good playmaker when healthy and on the court. For Swartz, he believes this would be a good move for Orlando.

“Orlando loves its tall, versatile lineups, ones the 6’10” Simmons can plug into immediately,” he wrote. “There would be enough scoring options around him in players like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony so that Simmons could focus on playmaking, rebounding and defense.”

As for the Nets, they need more players who can immediately contribute, and this trio of players would fit the bill. If Irving returns from his suspension and remains on the roster for the rest of the season, this could prove to be a very dangerous team.

They would lose the versatility that Simmons offers them, sometimes factoring in at the center position, but it’s not like that has helped them so far this season, so perhaps a move is for the best.

Not So Fast

Bamba isn’t eligible to be traded until December 15, so fans would have to wait a little over a month for this move to happen, and it could end up being too late to save the season if that’s the case.

There’s currently no indication the Nets are looking to move Simmons, or anybody else for that matter, but if they slide further out of contention, they could be left with no other choice.

Simmons looked like he was going to be an important piece of the team coming into the season, but things haven’t really shook out that way so far.