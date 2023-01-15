Nets Could Add ‘Good Fit’ Big Man in Proposed Joe Harris Trade: Exec

On January 15, several NBA players had their trade restrictions lifted. Most players who signed new contracts in the offseason were eligible to be traded on December 15. However, there was a good number of players who weren’t eligible until January 15 after signing new deals with a raise of at least 20 percent, per Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors. ESPN’s Bobby Marks tweeted out a list of the players who, as of Sunday, are eligible to be traded.

2/2- Restrictions lifted MIL: Bobby Portis, Jordan Nwora

NYK: Mitchell Robinson

OKC: Luguentz Dort

ORL: Mohamed Bamba

PHX: Deandre Ayton

POR: Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons

TOR: Chris Boucher

WAS: Bradley Beal — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 15, 2023

Some of the trade market has been waiting for these restrictions to be lifted to really ignite the trade rumor discussions as we get closer and closer to the February 9 NBA trade deadline. The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be active ahead of the deadline being in win-now mode. They have been linked to John Collins, Kyle Kuzma, Jarred Vanderbilt, and more, and one NBA executive told Heavy Sports that Nets general manager Sean Marks’ job may depend on his getting a deal done.

Nets Linked to 24-Year-Old Power Forward at the Deadline

With the pressure on Marks to get a deal done and it being known that Brooklyn will be active at the deadline, Heavy Sports NBA Insider Sean Deveney spoke to an Eastern Conference executive about potential Nets trade targets as the deadline approaches. In that conversation, the executive linked Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington to the Nets in a potential deal for Joe Harris.

“P.J. Washington in Charlotte, he is a guy who you would have to keep an eye on for Brooklyn if they were to do that Joe Harris maneuver. What a good fit he would be with that group. He can play the 4 or the 5 with them,” the executive told Heavy Sports.

Washington is a 6-foot-7 versatile big man that can play minutes at power forward and center. He is currently averaging 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for the Hornets. The executive described Washington as a “good fit” with the Nets group, and part of that comes with his ability to shoot the basketball. The big man averages 2 three-pointers per game this season and could help to space the floor, particularly when teamed up with Ben Simmons.

Washington is in the middle of a career year with the Hornets, but with Charlotte likely to be sellers at the trade deadline could be on the move. The Hornets would have to be willing to take the contract of Joe Harris, which teams have been unwilling to do. Harris was impressive in Brooklyn’s January 12 game scoring 18 points, and is expected to have a bigger role in Kevin Durant’s absence as he recovers from his MCL injury. Perhaps what Harris shows in a bigger role could entice a team like Charlotte to make a deal for him.

The Nets’ Hope’ to Move Joe Harris Ahead of Deadline

In September, Heavy Sports reported that the Nets were likely to trade either Seth Curry or Joe Harris before February’s trade deadline. On November 11, the answer seemed to be that Harris would be the Nets sharpshooter dealt when Fox Sports’ Ric Bucher reported that Brooklyn “hope” to deal the veteran shooter.

“Both the Lakers and Nets are among the top five teams in player payroll this season. Both are also subject to a hefty luxury tax for having repeatedly gone over the threshold the last few years. That’s why the Nets, league sources said, also hope to move long-range shooter Joe Harris, who is set to make $18 million this year and $19 million next season,” Bucher wrote.

So far, no deal headlined by Harris has gotten done. The Atlanta Hawks denied a proposal with Harris in exchange for their forward, John Collins. Perhaps the Hornets will be the team willing to take back the shooting Harris brings along with the final year and a half of his contract.