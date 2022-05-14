Nets Could Land 23-Year-Old Double-Double Machine in Proposed Deal

The Brooklyn Nets have some questions to answer this offseason, especially around the make up of their roster. Kyrie Irving is set to be an unrestricted free agent. Bruce Brown will also be on the free agent market for the Nets to negotiate to resign. Whether or not they do is important for Brooklyn. Sean Marks has recently faced criticism for his roster development this season and the lack of forwards, and this postseason is an important time for them to fix that.

Now, in a recent trade proposal, the Nets are being linked to a forward that be the answer to those concerns. A big man that can score and rebound could be just what the Nets need. One possibility comes by way of a 23-year-old 6-foot-10 power forward and center on the Orlando Magic.

Wendell Carter to the Brooklyn Nets?

With the Nets looking to make moves ahead of next season, one report has them possibly partnering with the Orlando Magic in a major trade proposal. The proposal has the Nets sending two players, three draft picks, and a trade exception in exchange for two Magic players.

Magic Receive:

Nic Claxton (sign-and-trade: 4 year, $40M+)

Seth Curry

2022 First-round pick via Philadelphia (can defer to 2023)

2028 First-round pick (lottery protected)

2026 own second-round pick

$6.3M trade exception

Nets Receive:

Wendell Carter Jr.

Terrence Ross

The deal likely shows that Marks and the Nets don’t believe Nic Claxton to be the long-term big man for the Brooklyn Nets. Despite flashes, Claxton really seems to be an athletic big with a low ceiling and would be the Nets settling for a homegrown yet mediocre big man. Adding a player like Wendell Carter Jr. is a definite upgrade for the Nets, but is the cost too much?

Is it a Good Trade for Brooklyn?

Seth Curry has looked to be one of the highlights of the James Harden deal. The guard carried the Nets offensively in stretches where both Durant and Irving were out with an injury. He also was a key starter in the lineup in the final stretch of the season and would have made more of an impact in the playoffs if it weren’t for a lingering injury. One would hope that the Nets could keep him out of any deals this offseason.

The proposed trade also has the Nets dealing three draft picks for the young big man and Terrence Ross. It’s always tough mortgaging your future on picks, but a 23-year-old power forward who averaged a double-double in his latest season. Carter Jr. has proven to be an option offensively, averaging 15 points per game for the Magic.

Terrence Ross could also be an excellent part of the deal and be an offensive spark for the Nets off of the bench. The veteran has a career average of 11 points per game and shoots over 36 percent from three point range. His usage rate could be just right in Brooklyn to bring added efficiency offensively.

Also featured in the deal is the $6.3 million trade exception they got when they traded DeAndre Jordan to the Detroit Pistons for Sekou Doumbouya. The trade exception is a valuable asset for the Nets and could be used in other deals for Brooklyn. However, they do have more than one exception, and Carter Jr. could be a long-term fit that the Nets are missing and complimentary to their roster.

The deal makes sense. Nets fans would probably hope to keep Curry out of the deal if possible. But it is one that would benefit the Nets long-term. Perhaps they could add other young players to keep Curry out of the deal.