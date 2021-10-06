Brooklyn Nets Trade Big Man for Pacers Guard in Surprise Three-team Deal

After being completely phased out of the Brooklyn Nets rotation during their playoff run, it was clear that DeAndre Jordan’s days with the team were numbered. The Nets had shopped the former All-Star center throughout the summer but were unable to find a trade partner for much of the NBA offseason. But general manager Sean Marks and his front office knew they had to find a way to unload Jordan, as he was taking up a roster spot that could be used for a player who could contribute.

It took a while, but the Nets were finally able to find a trade partner for Jordan, the Detroit Pistons. The Nets acquired the former number one overall pick Jahlil Okafor and big man Sekou Doumbouya from the Pistons. In exchange the Pistons received Jordan, second-round draft picks in 2022, 2024 (via the Washington Wizards), 2025 (via the Golden State Warriors), and 2027 and cash considerations.

The Nets have acquired forward Sekou Doumbouya and center Jahlil Okafor from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for center DeAndre Jordan, second round draft picks in 2022, 2024 (via Washington), 2025 (via Golden State) and 2027 and cash considerations.https://t.co/LszB6mDkuM — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 4, 2021

Nets Trade Sekou Doumbouya in Surprise Three-team Deal

For the Nets, the victory in that trade with the Pistons was unloading Jordan’s contract. But In the Nets’ first preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers Doumbouya was an unexpected bright spot. He was just one of six Nets players to reach double-digit scoring as he logged 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist in a 123-97 victory over the Lakers. However, Doumbouya’s Nets career was short-lived. The Nets announced that they have traded the former first-round pick in exchange for guard Edmond Sumner in an unexpected three-team trade with the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets.

“Indiana is trading Edmund Sumner and a 2025 second-round pick via Miami to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN,” NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on October 5. “The Nets will waive Sumner, who is out for the season with a knee injury, source tells ESPN.”

The Nets will waive Sumner, who is out for the season with a knee injury, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/ChehEAGqVQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 6, 2021

As a part of the three-team deal, Doumbouya was sent to the Rockets. Just like the Nets intend to waive Sumner once the deal is made official, the Rockets will do the same with Doumbouya per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“Rockets intend to waive Sekou Doumbouya after acquiring him along with a second-round pick in a trade with the Nets, sources tell ESPN. Rockets sent Nets $110,000. The pick is unprotected in 2024,” MacMahon tweeted on October 5.

Rockets intend to waive Sekou Doumbouya after acquiring him along with a second-round pick in a trade with the Nets, sources tell ESPN. Rockets sent Nets $110,000. The pick is unprotected in 2024. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 6, 2021

Doumbouya Trade Saves Nets Millions

As impressive as Doumbouya’s outing against the Lakers was the Nets made the right decision trading him. It will be tough for Doumbouya to crack a star-studded rotation and trading him will save the Nets a lot of money. When a team is as severely over the salary cap as the Nets are, taking the opportunity to save money is a no-brainer. For reference here is the full breakdown of the trade between the Nets, Pacers, and Rockets from Net Income per NetsDaily:

“In a series of moves that will save the organization $8 million in salary and luxury taxes, the Nets traded Sekou Doumbouya and a second-round pick in 2024 to the Rockets, then agreed to deal the rights to long-time stash Juan Pablo Vaulet to the Pacers in return for Edmond Sumner and a 2025 Heat second-rounder.”

“The Rockets will waive Doumbouya, who was acquired in the DeAndre Jordan salary dump, and the Nets will waive Sumner, who’s out for the year with an Achilles rupture.”

The news of the three-team trade came just mere hours before the announcement that the Nets were uncertain about Kyrie Irving’s future with the organization. Could the Nets salary dump be a part of a bigger deal in the future?

