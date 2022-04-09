Seth Curry Sends Strong Message to Warriors Star on Nets Winning NBA Title

The Brooklyn Nets season is quickly coming to a close, and the team is preparing to participate in the NBA play-in tournament. What the final playoff picture will look like is still being sorted out, but one Nets player has commented on what the team needs to do to win the NBA Championship.

On April 6, Seth Curry appeared on The Draymond Green Show. The Nets recently acquired Curry in the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. The sharpshooting guard has quickly become a key role player and perhaps the best piece in the trade after the revelation of Ben Simmons’ injury.

On the podcast, the two talked about everything from Curry’s start in Golden State as an undrafted free agent, how he ended up playing college basketball at Duke, his reunion with Kyrie Irving and more.

Curry on joining Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant

After the two discussed what led Curry from Liberty University to Duke University, Green asked about what it was like to be reunited with his college teammate Kyrie Irving. “It’s been great. We only played in 10 or 11 games together in college,” Curry said. “It’s been smooth. We hit the ground running. Both of us are obviously high-IQ guys. Irv can do a lot. He can play on the ball, off the ball. He’s an unselfish guy even though he scores with the ball a lot… we’re figuring out as we go along. Obviously, our team is changing week by week, but it’s been fun.”

The two guards who played together in college are reunited and form one of the most dangerous shooting backcourts in the Eastern Conference, with both players shooting over 41% from deep.

After talking about Seth Curry’s reunion with his college teammate, Green asked Curry what it has been like joining his former teammate with the Warriors, Kevin Durant, and how the two have built chemistry.

“It was a little adjustment early on playing with him and figuring his spots that he likes the ball on, and figuring out playing pick and roll with him,” said Curry. “But after a couple of games, it’s been pretty smooth. I feel like that is one of my good attributes. I have played with a lot of different types star players and been able to fit in well.”

What do the Nets have to do to win the NBA Championship?

Around the 46th minute of the podcast episode, host Draymond Green asked his final question, “The Brooklyn Nets has to do what to win the Championship this year?”

After a quick moment of pondering, the Nets guard said, “We gotta gel. We’ve got to come together as a team and offensively and defensively do everything together,” Curry said. “Like you said, it’s a new group. Middle of the season, and we got two or three new starters. Everybody is getting to know each other. Ky just came back full-time. We have a lot of guys coming back from injury. We gotta do it together. Like I said earlier, we have a talented team. A lot of firepower, but in the playoffs, everyone got that. So we have to gel and come together, and there is going to be some adversity like we’re dealing with now. And if you’re a team, you’ve got to fight through it.”

Listen to the full episode of The Draymond Green Show with Seth Curry: