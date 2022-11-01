Shaq and Charles Barkley Sound Off on ‘Idiot’ Kyrie Irving Amid Social Media Controversy

The Brooklyn Nets made a decision to fire their head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday, November 1. The replacement that they are targeting for Nash has been reported to be disgraced Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who is currently serving a suspension issued by the Celtics after violating a team rule and having an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. Somehow, that story isn’t even the most dramatic thing happening with the Nets currently. Right now, they are still dealing with Kyrie Irving and his sharing a link to a video that spews a flurry of antisemitic and anti-black ideals. A tweet that Irving only doubled down on when facing the media in a contentious postgame press conference.

Many believe that the actions of Irving are deserving of a suspension. The Nets and team governor Joe Tsai has publicly condemned and expressed disappointment in Irving’s tweet, but no suspension has been issued. The NBA also released a statement denouncing hate speech, but Irving has played in the two games since. The Nets know it’s a mess and because of Irving’s decisions around it have kept him out of media availability two days in a row.

“At some point he will come up here and do media again, but I think at this point we don’t want to cause more fuss right now, more interaction with people,” Marks said. “Let’s let him simmer down and let’s… I guess let’s let cooler minds prevail.”

Charles Barkley Sound Off on Kyrie Irving

While the Nets plan of action seems to be letting Irving skirt the media until the topic becomes old news, the Inside the NBA crew sent strong statements on Tuesday about what they believe should have happened to Irving following his promotion of an antisemitic video and also conspiracy theories on secret societies peddled by Alex Jones.

“I think the NBA dropped the ball. I think he should have been suspended. I think Adam [Silver] should have suspended him,” said Charles Barkley. “They made a mistake… [and] I can’t believe we’re talking about this idiot.”

While the Nets haven’t suspended Irving, Barkley noted that it is something the NBA can do and that they have done something similar when players have made homophobic comments in the past. “We have suspended and fined people who have made homophobic slurs. I think if you insult the Black community you should be suspended or fined,” Barkley continued.

Shaq Echoes Strong Words for Kyrie Irving

Barkley wasn’t alone in having strong words for Irving. Shaquille O’Neal also added to Barkley’s feelings while noting the influence that Irving has with his millions of followers.

“You have to be aware of what you’re doing…Some people are conscious and some people are not, i can tell that he is not conscious. When you’re as great at basketball as he is, people listen to you.

“It hurts me that we have to sit up here and talk about stuff that divides us. We have to sit up here and answer for what this idiot has done. I stand for equality of all people,” O’Neal said.