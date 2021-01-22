Shaq Unloads on James Harden: ‘He Hasn’t Stepped up Yet’

When you put a collection of talents such as James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant together on the same roster, the expectations are going to be high every single time that you take the court. All the super teams have gone through it. The nights you win and play well it is because that is what you are supposed to do. The nights that you lose and don’t play well it is a catastrophic collapse. The Beard is starting to receive some of that scrutiny now that he has officially settled in with the Brooklyn Nets. James is quickly starting to realize that being on a super team is not always peaches and cream.

Shaq Sounds off on James Harden

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal knows all about what it takes to be a champion. Shaq a four-time NBA Champion and three-time Finals MVP is possibly the most decorated center in the history of the NBA. On Friday he made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take and discussed whether it is championship or bust for this year’s Brooklyn Nets. “KD knows what it takes to win a championship, so does Kyrie. James hasn’t been there yet, it’s time to win a championship. All the talk about going to the Finals, no, he’s not a young player,” Shaq said.

.@SHAQ insists it's championship or bust for James Harden this season. "I uplift my brothers by telling them the truth. I'm not a yes man, okay! You ain't show up yet [in the playoffs]. You gotta win the championship. … If they don't win a championship this year it's a bust!" pic.twitter.com/kf8UPmLhRD — First Take (@FirstTake) January 21, 2021

While James has multiple scoring titles, a most valuable player award, and a myriad of playoff appearances he has yet to win a championship like his new teammates Kyrie and KD have. “This isn’t his first or second year, championship or bust,” Shaq said. “I think James has a little problem with what I said. He hasn’t stepped up yet. All that talk about you know we should be uplifting brothers and all that, I uplift my brother but I am here with the truth. I am not a Yes Man.”

When James was traded to the Nets in a blockbuster trade, Shaq was not happy with the way he handled his exit from Houston and expressed that on Inside the NBA. Harden took note of Shaq’s comments and seemingly responded to them on an Instagram post. “We do all of this talking about uplifting the next African American athlete/male and some of these ex-NBA players use national TV or their own social media to do the opposite,” Harden wrote on Instagram. “I see it I just stay to myself. The real never lose!”

Harden Is Ready To Compete for Championships

The Beard’s lone finals appearance was in 2012 when he and KD were teammates in Oklahoma City with Russell Westbrook. Harden knows things are different now. He and KD aren’t the same players that they were on the Thunder. “We were young in Oklahoma City,” James told reporters over Zoom after Monday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks. “We are grown men now. We know what we want. We know the game of basketball now. We are not those young guys that want to run around and just shoot and dunk all day. And then for me, I sit back and I know what player Kevin Durant is. He’s one of the best players to ever touch a basketball.”

For Shaq, everything that James says from this point on is just lip service. Actions speak louder than words and he is ready to see The Beard deliver a championship. “You ain’t show up yet. You got to win the championship. All that making it to the finals, you are supposed to make the finals, but you are also supposed to win. I want to see some people win. I wish them well, I hope they win, but if they don’t get a championship, it’s a bust.”

