Shots Fired? Scary Terry Doubles Down on Durant Disrespect

It’s been a rough last 24 hours for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn suffered their first loss of the season last night to the Charlotte Hornets after KD missed a potential game-tying jumper. To make matters worse the team found out this morning that they would also be losing their star guard Spencer Dinwiddie for the remainder of the season due to a partially torn ACL. Now it seems as Hornets guard Terry Rozier is adding insult to injury.

KD Goes Viral

Last night during the Hornets 106-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Terry Rozier set the internet on fire with a nasty poster dunk over Kevin Durant. Of course, the dunk went viral.

“Terry Rozier’s dunk wasn’t even over Kevin Durant” pic.twitter.com/6cNpnJhQmL — ᴊᴡᴇᴘᴘ (@JWepp) December 28, 2020

A picture like this belongs in a frame 🖼 📸 pic.twitter.com/nDSkzDSKJ0 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 28, 2020

Terry Rozier just murdered KD. pic.twitter.com/BipTNI4z8Y — Bring Back The Buzz (@BringBackTheBuz) December 28, 2020

Scary Terry Fires Shots At KD

To stoke the fire even more Scary Terry posted the viral photo to his Instagram with the caption “let’s go body to body” with “Up top” being the listed location. When you are a shot-blocker like KD is, people are going to try you at the rim and Rozier succeeded against Durant.

The Hornets have a much-improved roster with lottery pick LaMelo Ball. Will KD will have his shot at revenge on Scary Terry in a first-round playoff matchup?

