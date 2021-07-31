Lakers’ Trade for Russell Westbrook Could Directly Impact Nets: Report

The Brooklyn Nets have had a reasonably busy past few days thanks to the NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

They drafted four new players, including former LSU standout Cameron Thomas at No. 27. They also dealt Landry Shamet to the Phoenix Suns in a deal that netted them some additional assets.

Still, the most important moves of Brooklyn’s offseason are likely yet to come.

As it stands, the biggest asset in play for the Nets is Spencer Dinwiddie, the talented guard who is poised for a sizable contract in free agency after spending the past five seasons with Brooklyn.

Whether or not the Nets are willing to extend an offer to Dinwiddie’s liking remains to be seen. But it’s clear they’re not the only team interested in paying for his services. In fact, after one recent blockbuster trade, Dinwiddie suddenly appears to be on one more team’s radar.

Could Wizards Look to Fill Russell Westbrook Void With Dinwiddie?

The Lakers rocked the basketball world on Thursday by trading for Wizards star Russell Westbrook. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis already on the roster, Los Angeles now has a Big Three that stacks up well against Brooklyn’s superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

But what about Washington?

It appears that Westbrook’s departure has compelled the Wizards to begin formulating their Plan B. They are reportedly eyeing Dinwiddie, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Dinwiddie could also be moved in a sign-and-trade.

And according to BetMGM, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell — a part of the package that was shipped from L.A. to Washington in the Westbrook deal — could be moved again in a deal that puts Dinwiddie in a Wizards uniform (per Lewis).

Sean Marks Chimes In

Nets general manager Sean Marks was asked about Dinwiddie’s future after the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

“Spencer obviously being a pending free agent, we’ll have to wait for the right time to talk to him and talk to his agents and his people, and we’ll figure out what’s best for both Spencer and the Nets,” Marks said, via Lewis. “And if there’s something to be done where he’s returning, terrific. If there’s not and he’s moving on, look, we wish Spencer all the best. He’s been nothing but a pro his entire time here and to be quite frank, he deserves the right to be a free agent.”

Dinwiddie declined the $12 million player option on the final year of his contract to send him into free agency. He’s been vocal about his desire to stay in Brooklyn if the Nets approach him with the type of lucrative contract he’s hoping to sign.

For his part, Marks wouldn’t directly address what he envisions the market for Dinwiddie to be.

“Well, I think that gets back to the work that Spencer has put in,” Marks said. “I can’t tell you what his market is going to be. I can hypothetically have a stab at it. But the good thing for him is he’s likely in line for generational money and he deserves it. He’s put in a lot of work and we obviously are very happy for anybody that’s done that, and deservedly so.”

