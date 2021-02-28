Pistons Interested in Trading for Nets Star: Report

As the NBA inches closer to the March 25 trade deadline, the rumor mill continues to churn with increasing force. And the Brooklyn Nets, who have championship aspirations this season, could be among the teams who look to bolster their roster by exchanging assets with another team.

It appears they have interest from at least one suitor.

Pistons Reportedly Interested in Spencer Dinwiddie

The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have had interest in trading for Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

Earlier in the week, ESPN reported the Nets are shopping Dinwiddie ahead of the trade deadline. The 27-year-old, who began his career with a two-year stint in Detroit, is currently recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL.

Dinwidde, who regularly posts updates on social media about his recovery process, appears to be ahead of schedule as he battles back from his knee injury. He hasn’t ruled himself out for a comeback later this season.

Meanwhile, the Nets were granted a $5.7 million disabled player exception to compensate for the loss of Dinwiddie, which they have until April 19 to use. The DPE will extinguish if the Dinwiddie is traded between now and the March 25 deadline.

Dinwiddie averaged 20.8 points and 6.8 assists last season. He has a $12.3 million player option for 2021-22.

As Begley notes, Detroit is among the teams that would have the cap space to offer Dinwiddie a new deal if he opts out of his current deal.

Potential Pistons Targets for Nets

Who might the Nets look to bring back in a deal that sends Dinwiddie to the Pistons? The obvious answer is Mason Plumlee.

He fits the bill as a center who plays solid defense, is an above-average rim protector and adds value as a smart passer. In essence, the perfect complement to Brooklyn’s Big Three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

The Nets have been missing that type of interior presence since dealing Jarrett Allen to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the Harden deal in January. Allen is averaging 14.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 20 games since joining the Cavs.

Plumlee, meanwhile, is averaging 10.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals in 31 games (all starts) this season. The 6-foot-11 center also has familiarity with Brooklyn after being drafted 22nd overall in 2013 by the Nets and spending the first two years of his career with them.

Detroit guards Wayne Ellington and Delon Wright also are intriguing pieces that the Nets could value as part of a trade.

