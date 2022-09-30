Nets Steve Nash Makes Strong Statement on ‘Trauma’ With Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are roughly two weeks away from debuting their All-Star trio of Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant when they open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 19. But During the offseason, the future in Brooklyn looked bleak for two months, especially after Durant demanded a trade from the franchise on June 30, a mere hours before the start of NBA free agency.

Durant’s request to be moved from the franchise went on for roughly two months, despite Brooklyn’s front office agreeing to oblige the All-Star forward’s trade demand. But the Nets asking price for their franchise star was gargantuan, which made it difficult to move him.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Nash Makes Statement About Kevin Durant ‘Trauma’

When trade talks stalled, Durant met with Tsai in London and offered him an ultimatum. Either trade him or fire Nets head coach Steve Nash, and general manager Sean Marks. This week, Nash broke his silence about Durant’s demand for him to be fired.

“And regardless of the way everyone wants to talk about our trauma all the time, for us, we’ve been through this. I played in the league for whatever, 17, 18 years. I’ve been here now, year three, seen it all, done at all, it does not impact me in the way maybe it impacts people on the street or the media,” Nash said to reporters on September 27 via NetsDaily.

‘So, it was never really as big a deal to me. I always thought we’d have our moment. We discussed it, and we choose a course, and we’re fortunate to all be in the gym working together again. And I’m excited. The energy’s been outstanding.”

Nash on Alleged Durant Beef: “It’s Behind Us”

The Nets came into last season as not only the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, but also the favorites to win the whole thing and bring the Nets their first championship in franchise history.

However, Brooklyn fell way short of its goal as they were eliminated by the defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics by way of a 4-0 sweep. After having such high expectations for last season fall flat, Nash admits that all the Nets players from last season were ‘seething’ about the outcome.

“I have a long history with Kevin. I love the guy. Families have issues, we had a moment, and it’s behind us. That’s what happens,” Nash said to reporters.

“And it’s a common situation in the league — we all are hurting, seething to go through what we went through last year. Not being able to overcome all that adversity and sometimes you lose perspective because you expect to win. But the reality is, we were able to talk and discuss what we can improve on from last year and also keep perspective.”

The Nets come into the 2022-23 season with a clean slate after a disappointing ending to last year. Brooklyn will surely be looking for revenge, especially with the addition of All-Star forward Ben Simmons, who did notplay at all last season because of a back injury. Brooklyn is poised for a deep playoff run this season; it will be interesting to see if they can deliver.