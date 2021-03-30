Tom Brady Has a Message for Nets Kevin Durant About Teaming up To Win

The Brooklyn Nets were viewed to be a championship contender coming into this season but even the most optimistic Nets fans could not have dreamed up the roster that they currently have.

Brooklyn has an embarrassment of riches on their roster as they have a combined 41 NBA All-Star appearances overall. 2021 NBA All-Star captain Kevin Durant has reportedly been playing honorary general manager for the Nets all season as he is partially responsible for the signings of Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Durant recently came under fire for his response to a fan on Twitter who accused the 2014 Most Valuable Player of stacking the deck in Brooklyn.

“I’ll NEVER be able to do anything that I really want to do on earth, by myself,” Durant said to the troll.

I’ll NEVER be able to do anything that I really want to do on earth, by myself. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 28, 2021

Tom Brady Backs Kevin Durant’s General Manager Skills

Many people disagreed with Durant’s theory as he has been previously accused of ‘ruining basketball’ after he joined the 73-9 Golden State Warriors team, thus bringing his leadership into question.

However, not all parties disagree with KD. One person who is in complete agreement with Durant’s theory is seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady.

“Absolutely right! Always about TEAMWORK!!!” Brady replied to Durant on Instagram.

Kevin Durant & Tom Brady Are One in the Same

If anybody knows what it takes to win, it is Brady who has been the ultimate winner for his entire career. Much like Durant in Golden State, Brady enjoyed much success in New England winning six Super Bowls and three NFL Most Valuable Player awards.

However, during his final few seasons with the Patriots, the amount of talent the team put around Brady was lacking and thus he went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. During his first year in Tampa, Brady played with a wealth of talent including former Pro-Bowl Wide Receivers Antonio Brown and Mike Evans.

Another all-pro athlete who realizes if you want to win, you must maximize the talent on your roster.

James Harden Not Worried About Nets Being Painted Villians

The Nets have been painted the villains of the NBA after signing Griffin and Aldridge to an already loaded roster. The negative connotation of the Nets has not bothered Most Valuable Player candidate James Harden, because in his mind the ultimate goal is to get better every day.

“I thought that was the plan, I thought that was the goal,” Harden told reporters after Monday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves per SNY.

“I don’t pay attention to it honestly like because we got to get things correct, we got to make it work. So, me worrying about what other people are saying, what other people feel, that’s out of my control they are going to talk regardless. The narrative always changes so for us it’s like we got to get healthy, get this train going and at the end of it all we’ll see what they say.”

James Harden could only chuckle when asked about the Nets being painted as a "villain" after making all these moves to assemble the best team on the court: "I thought that was the plan, I thought that was the goal" pic.twitter.com/nd7kEgAXET — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 30, 2021

The Nets have seemed to embrace to villain role more than being bothered by it, giving them a chip on their shoulder as they roll towards the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

