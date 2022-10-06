Warriors Draymond Green Issues Bold Challenge to Nets Star

It had been over a year since NBA fans last saw three-time All-Star Ben Simmons in NBA action. Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February in the blockbuster deal that swapped him and former NBA Most Valuable Player, James Harden. After such an extended hiatus, many wondered how Simmons would look when he first took the court with the Nets. The star forward did a little bit of everything, finishing with 6 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal in limited playing time.

The All-Star forward says he felt “amazing” following his debut. “I’m grateful just to be able to step on an NBA floor again. I had a lot of fun out there,” he told reporters per NetsDaily.

With all eyes on him this season, Simmons is being challenged by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. The 4-time champion is challenging Simmons to reach the All-Star level everyone has become accustomed to seeing him be.

“I challenge Ben to not get outside of himself and want to prove to everyone else what they want to see. Forget that bruh. You are an All-Star. Three-time All-Star, All-NBA performer,” Green said on his self-titled podcast.

“You’re Ben Simmons for a reason, be Ben Simmons, and be the absolute best Ben Simmons you can be. F*** what everybody else talking about. That’s what I want to talk about, what he can do.”

Green, Poole Come to Blows at Warriors Practice

Against all odds, the Warriors were able to secure their fourth title since 2015, defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Returning most of their players from last year, most believe the Warriors will win again this year for their second title repeat since 2018.

But the road to success often comes with a lot of turbulence. And the Warriors got their first test of that turbulence during the latest team practice. According to “The Athletic” Green and Warriors rising star Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation in practice on October 5, and the two players had to be separated. The Warriors are also considering disciplinary action for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“There was a physical altercation at the Warriors’ practice Wednesday morning that has the team seriously considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green, sources with knowledge of the incident told The Athletic,” Shams Charania and Anthony Slater write per “The Athletic”.

“When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly, sources said. Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation, those sources said.”

Green, Poole Rift Had Been Brewing

The altercation may have come as a surprise to some. But Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports says the rift between the Warriors stars had been stewing. After a breakout 2021 season, Poole is set to receive a major payday in his next contract, north of $100 million. While Green, who is also up for an extension, will have to play out the season before he gets his new deal. Goodwill says it is a part of the reason the two stars came to fisticuffs.

“The altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had been boiling since training camp began,” Goodwill writes.

“Both Poole and Green are up for contract extensions, and it appears Poole will receive an extension while Green knows he has to play this season out — playing a part in leading to Green striking Poole, sources said. The Athletic first reported the altercation, and the Warriors are considering disciplinary action against Green.”

With there being little consequence behind suspending Green for a preseason game, it will be interesting to see if the Warriors suspend him for the first regular season matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, which is also the night the team will receive their championship rings.